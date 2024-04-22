CCTV Camera Captures Fatal Car Crash Of Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law In Jharkhand’s Nirsa

National Award winning actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari recently passed away in a road accident while his sister Sarita Tiwari is currently admitted to a hospital in critical condition to SNMMC hospital in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The accident took place in Nirsa town in Dhanbad while the two of them were travelling from Gopalganj to Kolkata in a Maruti Swift car.
At that time, Pankaj's brother-in-law was driving the car while his sister Sarita was seated beside him. While no exact details of the accident were known so far, a video, which is a CCTV footage, has now emerged online and it captures the tragic accident on camera. The video unfolds the harrowing incident that exactly occurred near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand.
Reportedly, the accident took place on Saturday around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, and the video shows the severity of the crash as the car collides with a divider. It also reveals the distressing consequences of the collision with Rajesh Tiwari losing his life, and Sarita Tiwari sustaining critical injuries.
For those caught unaware, Rajesh, who worked with the Indian Railways, was stationed in Chittaranjan. During his trip, he was heading back to his workplace from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar. He passed away upon arrival at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi’s sister, Sarita, is admitted to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) of the same hospital. Since she suffered intense injuries, she is undergoing intensive medical treatment.
Pankaj Tripathi immediately headed to Dhanbad to be with his family in the hour of grief. On the work front, he will next be seen in 'Mirzapur 3' and 'Stree 2'. He was last seen in 'Murder Mubarak' as an investigative officer, which was released on Netflix.