Reflecting on the impact of portraying one of the highly-respected personalities on screen, Tripathi shared that the experience of embodying the character has transformed him personally, and made him into a better person. As per News18, he stated, “After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies.”