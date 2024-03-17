The remarkable life journey of India’s most beloved Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been brought to life on the silver screen in ‘Main Atal Hoon.’ Starring the acclaimed National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi in the titular character, whose brilliant portrayal left audiences engrossed, the film made its debut on January 19, 2024. Three months post its release; it has now made its way to OTT to reach a wider audience base.
Reflecting on the impact of portraying one of the highly-respected personalities on screen, Tripathi shared that the experience of embodying the character has transformed him personally, and made him into a better person. As per News18, he stated, “After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies.”
Earlier, the 47-year-old star had said, “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for ‘Main Atal Hoon.’”
Helmed by the award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and penned by Rishi Virmani, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is a production of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film is now available for streaming only on Zee5.
As for other projects, Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ He will now be seen in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Metro In Dino,’ along with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Gulkanda Tales.’