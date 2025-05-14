National

Day In Pics: May 14, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 14, 2025

CDS, Tr-service chiefs provide perspective on Operation Sindoor
CDS, Tr-service chiefs provide perspective on Operation Sindoor | Photo: @HQ_IDS_India via PTI

In this image released by @HQ_IDS_India via X, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a meeting on Operation Sindoor.

BSF jawan handed over by Pak Rangers
BSF jawan handed over by Pak Rangers | Photo: BSF via PTI

Purnam Kumar Shaw, centre, with other BSF jawans after he was handed over by Pak Rangers via Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. He was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai
BR Gavai takes oath as Chief Justice of India | Photo: @PresidentOfIndia/YT via PTI

In this screengrab from @PresidentOfIndia via Youtube, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Army Jawan Ramu Guptas mortal remains arrive in Patna
Army Jawan Ramu Gupta's mortal remains arrive in Patna | Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pays tributes to Army Jawan Ramu Gupta upon arrival of his mortal remains in Patna. Gupta was martyred in the line of duty in Jammu.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Tiranga Yatra in Odisha | Photo: @MohanMOdisha via PTI

In this image released by @MohanMOdisha via X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Odisha.

Haj flights resume from J&K
Haj flights resume from J&K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Haj pilgrims wave as they prepare to leave for the airport from Haj House at Bemina, in Srinagar. Haj flights resumed from Srinagar a day after the airport was reopened following a temporary shutdown due to the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi
Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Ranchi.

Bird flu scare in UP
Bird flu scare in UP | Photo: PTI

A worker sprays medicine at Kanpur zoo premises amid apprehensions of possible spread of bird flu. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered the temporary closure of two major wildlife centres -- the Gorakhpur Zoo and the Etawah Lion Safari -- after it was confired that a tigress died in captivity due to the H5N1 virus in Gorakhpur.

Droupadi Murmu meets CDS and Tri-service chiefs
Droupadi Murmu meets CDS and Tri-service chiefs | Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn via PTI

In this image released by @rashtrapatibhvn via X, President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi.

BR Gavai takes oath as Chief Justice of India
BR Gavai takes oath as Chief Justice of India | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai signs after taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BR Gavai takes oath as Chief Justice of India
BR Gavai takes oath as Chief Justice of India | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

President Droupadi Murmu looks on as Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai greets the audience after he took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow | Photo: UP CM office via PTI

In this image via UP CM office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering during a 'Tiranga Yatra', held to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Lucknow.

Schools near Attari border reopen
Schools near Attari border reopen | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Students attend classes after schools reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, near Attari border, in Amritsar district, Punjab.

BR Gavai takes oath as CJI
BR Gavai takes oath as CJI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Schools reopen in Baramulla
Schools reopen in Baramulla | Photo: PTI

Students arrive after schools reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, in Baramulla, J&K.

Devendra Fadnavis meets Rohit Sharma
Devendra Fadnavis meets Rohit Sharma | Photo: @Dev_Fadnavis via PTI

In this image released by @Dev_Fadnavis via X, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with cricketer Rohit Sharma during a meeting, in Mumbai.

Miss World 2025 dinner
Miss World 2025 dinner | Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha during a grand dinner with Miss World 2025 contestants, at Chowmahalla Palace, in Hyderabad.

AAPs protest aganst PM Modi
AAP's protest aganst PM Modi | Photo: PTI

AAP volunteers raise slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ITO, in New Delhi.

SUCI protest in Bengaluru
SUCI protest in Bengalurud | Photo: PTI

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) and volunteers take part in a protest against price hike of LPG cylinder and essential commodities at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Muslim Rashtriya Manchs Bharat Yatra
Muslim Rashtriya Manch's 'Bharat Yatra' | Photo: PTI

Muslim Rashtriya Manch leaders hold national flags while raising slogans during their 'Bharat Yatra' from Rajasthan to Srinagar, in protest against the killing of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam attack, at the historic Ghanta Ghar, in Srinagar.

Security in Srinagar
Security in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert, in Srinagar.

Protest against BJP leader Vijay Shah
Protest against BJP leader Vijay Shah | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand State Women Congress President Jyoti Rautela and supporters burn an effigy during a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks on Col. Sofia Qureshi, in Dehradun.

