Day In Pics: May 14, 2025

In this image released by @HQ_IDS_India via X, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a meeting on Operation Sindoor.
Purnam Kumar Shaw, centre, with other BSF jawans after he was handed over by Pak Rangers via Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. He was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab.
In this screengrab from @PresidentOfIndia via Youtube, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pays tributes to Army Jawan Ramu Gupta upon arrival of his mortal remains in Patna. Gupta was martyred in the line of duty in Jammu.
In this image released by @MohanMOdisha via X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Odisha.
Haj pilgrims wave as they prepare to leave for the airport from Haj House at Bemina, in Srinagar. Haj flights resumed from Srinagar a day after the airport was reopened following a temporary shutdown due to the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Ranchi.
A worker sprays medicine at Kanpur zoo premises amid apprehensions of possible spread of bird flu. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered the temporary closure of two major wildlife centres -- the Gorakhpur Zoo and the Etawah Lion Safari -- after it was confired that a tigress died in captivity due to the H5N1 virus in Gorakhpur.
In this image released by @rashtrapatibhvn via X, President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai signs after taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu looks on as Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai greets the audience after he took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
In this image via UP CM office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering during a 'Tiranga Yatra', held to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Lucknow.
Students attend classes after schools reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, near Attari border, in Amritsar district, Punjab.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Students arrive after schools reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, in Baramulla, J&K.
In this image released by @Dev_Fadnavis via X, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with cricketer Rohit Sharma during a meeting, in Mumbai.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha during a grand dinner with Miss World 2025 contestants, at Chowmahalla Palace, in Hyderabad.
AAP volunteers raise slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ITO, in New Delhi.
Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) and volunteers take part in a protest against price hike of LPG cylinder and essential commodities at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Muslim Rashtriya Manch leaders hold national flags while raising slogans during their 'Bharat Yatra' from Rajasthan to Srinagar, in protest against the killing of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam attack, at the historic Ghanta Ghar, in Srinagar.
Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert, in Srinagar.
Uttarakhand State Women Congress President Jyoti Rautela and supporters burn an effigy during a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks on Col. Sofia Qureshi, in Dehradun.