Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Actors Who Brilliantly Portrayed Cop Roles On OTT

We have listed down five outstanding performances by actors who have perfectly played the role of a cop in their respective OTT shows.

Actors who played cop on OTT Photo: Instagram
With the advent of OTT, actors are getting opportunities to play diverse roles. We have seen several actors pulling off the cop roles with panache. They have brought unique depth and authenticity to the screen by playing police officers.

We have listed down five outstanding performances by actors who have brilliantly embodied the role of a cop in their respective shows.

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Rautu Ka Raaz'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Rautu ka Raaz'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Rautu ka Raaz'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Inspector Deepak Negi in the film. After the mysterious death of a warden of Sevadham school, Inspector Negi, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), investigates the high-profile case. Nawaz, as usual gave a nuanced and compelling performance in the murder mystery thriller. The movie is currently streaming on ZEE5.

2. Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'

Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'
Manoj Bajpayee in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'
Manoj Bajpayee returned as ACP Avinash Verma in the second season of 'Silence 2'. He is assigned to probe a mass shootout at a club in Mumbai. Manoj has played an astute and methodical cop and is both commanding and immersive. He has made the thriller a captivating watch with his presence. It is streaming on ZEE5.

3. Pankaj Tripathi in 'Murder Mubarak'

Pankaj Tripathi plays inspector Bhavani Singh in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'. Tripathi’s performance as a cop, is refreshing. His character is a perfect blend of humour, quirkiness, and sharp investigative skills. All these traits of his character make the thriller comedy drama worth watching and the murder investigation interesting. You can watch it on Netflix.

4. Gulshan Devaiah in 'Bad Cop'

Gulshan Devaiah in 'Bad Cop'
Gulshan Devaiah in 'Bad Cop'
Gulshan Devaiah plays a fierce police officer named Karan, who is on a mission to chase down a powerful villain played by Anurag Kashyap. Gulshan who is known for his stellar acts, is on pursuit of justice and his character's aim is to achieve his goals. His compelling performance makes 'Bad Cop'. It released on Disney+Hotstar recently.

5. Sidharth Malhotra in 'Indian Police Force'

Sidharth Malhotra in 'Indian Police Force'
Sidharth Malhotra in 'Indian Police Force'
Sidharth Malhotra, who garnered praise for his role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', made his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. He played the role of IPS Kabir Malik in the action-packed Amazon Prime Video series. He, along with his senior officer, investigates a series of bomb blasts in Delhi. Sidharth's performance as a dedicated and relentless cop is gripping.

