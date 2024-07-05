Art & Entertainment

'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions

'Mirzapur 3' is here. Here are how the fans are reacting to the third season of the crime thriller.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, 'Mirzapur' Photo: Instagram
After an arduous wait of almost four years, ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ is finally here. Starring Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Vijay Varma, the third season is expected to be bigger and better than the previous installments. The third season picks up from where Season 2 ended. It revolves around how Guddu Bhaiyya expands his territory in the absence of Kaleen and Munna.

‘Mirzapur 3’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. The 10-episode crime thriller started streaming on the OTT giant from midnight onwards. As more and more people catch up with the show over the weekend, the first reviews from the fans have started pouring in on social media. While one section of the fans are excited with how the makers have taken the series forward, the other section said how they craved more from this star-studded show.

Reacting to the show, one user wrote, “Can’t continue to watch #Mirzapur3 just because of this girl. Her overacting and larger than her image is a pathetic show in the series. Her facial expressions and her dialogue delivery are pathetic.”

A user, named Vikram, said, lamented the loss of Munna Bhaiya and said, “#Mirzapur3 munna bhaiya is here.”

A user also wrote, “After watching episode 1, I can say Kaleen bhaiya(King of Mirzapur) ka bada dabdaba hai.”

A user, named Ankur Shah, commented, “Mirzapur S3: binged watch any series after a long time. This tends to get slow in between. Too many twists and double crossings. But one brutal murder in E8 is not for the weak-hearted person. All the secrets are out. New coalition coming up in S4.”

A user wrote, “#Mirzapur3Review: Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story. - Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season. - #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best...Expected more, lag scenes. #Mirzapur3 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #MirzapurSeason3.”

Another user named Neelesh Kushwaha said, “Watched 7 episodes of #Mirzapur… Such a disaster; #PankajTripathi acts as a showpiece… #Mirzapur Munna bhaiya ki thi, hai aur rahegi, munna bhaiya nahi tho Mirzapur nahi.”

A user commented, “Mirzapur 3 takes its time to intensify and build up with the beginning episodes, making you feel blah but swiftly holding it all back, coming to the end and leaving you anticipated season 4 with the same enthusiasm and eagerness.”

Another fan said, “Totally disappointed by the pathetic season of Mirzapur wasted 9 hours first 6 hours is just a build-up, too many characters. Doesn't hold the attention. The charm of kaleen bhaiyaa and Munna bhaiyaa is missing! Extremely poor screenplay #MirzapurS3”

Another netizen mentioned, “The first episode of #Mirzapur3 gets back to the same old swag of #Mirzapur1 with its humor, Dialoguebaazi & scenes!! Totally builds up on the hype, let's hope this momentum continues further. @alifazal9 is deadly!”

Where To Watch ‘Mirzapur 3’ live?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, all 10 episodes of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

