‘Mirzapur 3’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. The 10-episode crime thriller started streaming on the OTT giant from midnight onwards. As more and more people catch up with the show over the weekend, the first reviews from the fans have started pouring in on social media. While one section of the fans are excited with how the makers have taken the series forward, the other section said how they craved more from this star-studded show.