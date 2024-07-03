From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July

Clear your calendars, there's some highly anticipated, high-adrenaline content coming your way this July. Those waiting impatiently for the third season of 'Mirzapur', fret not because July 5th will see the return of Ali Fazal as his character of Guddu Bhaiya. And for those interested in more relatable content of issues close to the heart, look out for 'Wild Wild Punjab' on July 10.
1. Mirzapur Season 3 (July 5)
This month sees the release of the next installment of one of the most successful OTT releases in India - 'Mirzapur'. Returning to enthrall audiences for the third time, 'Mirzapur' Season 3 will follow the plotline where it left off from with Guddu Bhaiya committing a crime he can't undo, a new alliance forming between Kaleen Bhaiyya and Sharad ,and much more. Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles with a guest cameo of 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar. The show is produced by Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and is written and directed by Karan Anshuman. Watch the latest season on Prime Video.
2. Pill (July 12)
Delving into the seedier side of Big Pharma, Riteish Deshmukh's OTT debut series 'Pill', promises to pack a bitter punch. Bringing together corrupt medical professionals, biased drug regulators, politicians, and journalists, Jio Cinema has lined up an exciting OTT show crime and thriller viewers this July. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies, 'Pill' has been created by Raj Kumar Gupta, and also features Pavan Malhotra, Anshul Chauhan and Akshat Chauhan in key roles.
3. Showtime Season 2 (July 12)
Returning to a loyal audience, 'Showtime' will be streaming its second season on Disney+ Hotstar from the second week of July. Starring Emraan Haashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Kahndelwal, Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz in central roles, 'Showtime' has a riveting plotline that explores the gritty realities between the elusive glitz and glamour of the Bollywood show business. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.
4. Wild Wild Punjab (July 10)
Starring an ensemble cast consisting of Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, and Manjot Singh, 'Wild Wild Punjab' revolves around a recently heartbroken friend Khanne (played by Varun Sharma) and his supportive group of friends. The friends decide to take a memorable and chaotic road trip to confront his ex-girlfriend at her wedding, and the OTT release is sure to leave you wild with laughter. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, 'Wild Wild Punjab' will be streaming on Netflix from July 10.
5. Commander Karan Saxena (8th July)
Featuring fan favourite Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead role, 'Commander Karan Saxena' tells the riveting story of a RAW agent who unravels a high-stakes mystery while delving into intricately woven political complications. Also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule, it is directed by Jatin Wagle. 'Commander Karan Saxena' is all set to be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 8.
With shows like these, who needs any other forms of entertainment. Happy streaming!