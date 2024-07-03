Art & Entertainment

From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July

A new month means new content for you to binge, which is why we bring you a list of the most eagerly anticipated OTT releases to look out for this month.

Instagram
Posters for 'Showtime' Season 2 and 'Mirzapur' Season 3 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Clear your calendars, there's some highly anticipated, high-adrenaline content coming your way this July. Those waiting impatiently for the third season of 'Mirzapur', fret not because July 5th will see the return of Ali Fazal as his character of Guddu Bhaiya. And for those interested in more relatable content of issues close to the heart, look out for 'Wild Wild Punjab' on July 10.

1. Mirzapur Season 3 (July 5)

This month sees the release of the next installment of one of the most successful OTT releases in India - 'Mirzapur'. Returning to enthrall audiences for the third time, 'Mirzapur' Season 3 will follow the plotline where it left off from with Guddu Bhaiya committing a crime he can't undo, a new alliance forming between Kaleen Bhaiyya and Sharad ,and much more. Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles with a guest cameo of 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar. The show is produced by Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and is written and directed by Karan Anshuman. Watch the latest season on Prime Video.

2. Pill (July 12)

Delving into the seedier side of Big Pharma, Riteish Deshmukh's OTT debut series 'Pill', promises to pack a bitter punch. Bringing together corrupt medical professionals, biased drug regulators, politicians, and journalists, Jio Cinema has lined up an exciting OTT show crime and thriller viewers this July. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies, 'Pill' has been created by Raj Kumar Gupta, and also features Pavan Malhotra, Anshul Chauhan and Akshat Chauhan in key roles.

3. Showtime Season 2 (July 12)

Returning to a loyal audience, 'Showtime' will be streaming its second season on Disney+ Hotstar from the second week of July. Starring Emraan Haashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Kahndelwal, Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz in central roles, 'Showtime' has a riveting plotline that explores the gritty realities between the elusive glitz and glamour of the Bollywood show business. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.

4. Wild Wild Punjab (July 10)

Starring an ensemble cast consisting of Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, and Manjot Singh, 'Wild Wild Punjab' revolves around a recently heartbroken friend Khanne (played by Varun Sharma) and his supportive group of friends. The friends decide to take a memorable and chaotic road trip to confront his ex-girlfriend at her wedding, and the OTT release is sure to leave you wild with laughter. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, 'Wild Wild Punjab' will be streaming on Netflix from July 10.

5. Commander Karan Saxena (8th July)

Featuring fan favourite Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead role, 'Commander Karan Saxena' tells the riveting story of a RAW agent who unravels a high-stakes mystery while delving into intricately woven political complications. Also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule, it is directed by Jatin Wagle. 'Commander Karan Saxena' is all set to be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 8.

With shows like these, who needs any other forms of entertainment. Happy streaming!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  2. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  4. Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained
  5. India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  3. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
  5. Copa America 2024 Golden Boot Race: Lautaro Martinez Leading The Charge, Can Darwin Nunez Catch Up?
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  3. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  4. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. Medvedev Vs Muller, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 5 Rallies To Comeback Win Over French - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Killed People In Hathras Stampede, Says Autopsy
  2. Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'
  4. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  5. Assam: 11 Wild Animals Killed As Floods Leave Kaziranga Park Deluged
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  2. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  3. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  2. In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia
  3. From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July
  4. Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest
  5. 'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy
  6. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  7. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here Are The Pop Stars Likely To Perform At The Bash
  8. Sports News July 3 Highlights: Euro, Copa America QFs Confirmed; Indian Team Leaves Barbados