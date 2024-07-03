From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July

1. Mirzapur Season 3 (July 5)

This month sees the release of the next installment of one of the most successful OTT releases in India - 'Mirzapur'. Returning to enthrall audiences for the third time, 'Mirzapur' Season 3 will follow the plotline where it left off from with Guddu Bhaiya committing a crime he can't undo, a new alliance forming between Kaleen Bhaiyya and Sharad ,and much more. Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles with a guest cameo of 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar. The show is produced by Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and is written and directed by Karan Anshuman. Watch the latest season on Prime Video.