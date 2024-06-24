‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime

The trailer of the film, which is set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix, is out. It starts with a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), deciding to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, as he wishes to say the four magical words: “I am over you!” Joining him are his motley crew of friends — Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Mr. Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh). Together, they go on the ultimate break-up road trip where more things go wild as they are joined by Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj). Set amidst the chaotic world of Punjab, they all try to help Khanne find closure., but their trip is anything but ordinary.