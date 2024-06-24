Art & Entertainment

‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime

The film, which also stars Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj, will premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Youtube
Snapshots from 'Wild Wild Punjab' trailer Photo: Youtube
info_icon

If you too have been heartbroken and want to say “I am over you” to your ex, let ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ show you how to do it. The trailer of the much-awaited ‘break-up film’ is all set to take you on the wackiest road trip ever, and you need your friends, a car called Paro and a destination, to do that. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a Luv Films Production, and is helmed by director Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. 

The trailer of the film, which is set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix, is out. It starts with a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), deciding to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, as he wishes to say the four magical words: “I am over you!” Joining him are his motley crew of friends — Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Mr. Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh). Together, they go on the ultimate break-up road trip where more things go wild as they are joined by Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj). Set amidst the chaotic world of Punjab, they all try to help Khanne find closure., but their trip is anything but ordinary. 

Check out the trailer here:

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said in a statement, “Wild Wild Punjab is a hilarious ride filled with unexpected twists and turns.  It’s a story of four best friends on a road trip, navigating the woes of heartbreak through an adventure brimming with laughter and chaos. It’s been a wonderful ride collaborating with Luv Ranjan, whose grip on the buddy comedy genre is unparalleled. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, we are excited to present this desi -comedy to our audiences across India & the globe.”

Director Simarpreet Singh added, “At some point in our lives, each of us has either been a Khanne or consoled a Khanne, standing by friends through thick and thin regardless of the circumstances. This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships. The entire cast aptly brings these moments to life and shooting this film has been an experience of a lifetime. I can't wait for the audience across the world to watch this crazy break-up trip called Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix!"

“Playing Khanne was a delightful challenge. His journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is both hilarious and heartwarming. Working with friends made it even more special and fun! I can’t wait for everyone to see the madness unfold on Netflix,” said Varun Sharma. Sunny Singh talked about his character and said, “Transforming into Maan Arora was an exciting process. It’s a role I’ve never done before and a character that will stay with me forever. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch me play this character, and I hope they love this film as much as I do.” 

Filled with bromance, laughter and unexpected twists, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ will start streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Police Files Case After Man Throws Kitten To Death From High-Rise
  2. Jaipur Man Assigns ‘Price Tags’ To Women Tourists, Police Take Action | Video
  3. JP Nadda Replaces Piyush Goyal As Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha
  4. Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Odia: Linguistic Diversity On Display In Lok Sabha As New Members Take Oath
  5. Atishi's Health Deteriorating Due To Fast, Doctors Have Advised Hospitalisation: AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
  3. Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism
  4. Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’
  5. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8: Shikhar Dhawan's X Post Has Fans Feeling Sad All Over Again - Reason Explained
  2. Khalid Jamil Makes History: First Indian Coach To Secure Two-Year ISL Extension With Jamshedpur FC
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Netherlands At Euro 2024: Van Dijk Understands Oranje Criticism At European Championship
  5. USA Vs BOL, Copa America: United States Were 'Flying' After Inspirational Display - Pulisic
World News
  1. Watch: Funny Car Racer John Force Admitted To Hospital Following Car Explosion At NHRA Nationals
  2. South Korea Factory Fire: 20 Foreign Nationals Killed In Fire At Battery Plant, Several Missing
  3. How Hungary's EU Presidency Could Hinder Ukraine's Accession Into The Regional Bloc
  4. As Katy Perry Exits 'American Idol', These Are 7 Pop Stars Who Could Replace Her
  5. Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57