Patralekhaa-Varun Sharma Comedy Drama ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Books July 10 Release

The film is set to debut on OTT on July 10. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Ishita Raj. The central theme of the film revolves around the idea that friendship has the power to heal heartbreaks, making it a film targeted at all those with broken hearts. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ follows the story of Khanne (portrayed by Varun Sharma), who has had a breakup. Despite feeling dejected, Khanne's friends, including Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh), encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on.