Patralekhaa-Varun Sharma Comedy Drama ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Books July 10 Release

The upcoming comedy film 'Wild Wild Punjab', starring Patralekhaa, Varun Sharma, and Jassie Gill, has locked in its release date.

Cast of Wild Wild Punjab
Cast of 'Wild Wild Punjab' Photo: Instagram
The film is set to debut on OTT on July 10. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Ishita Raj. The central theme of the film revolves around the idea that friendship has the power to heal heartbreaks, making it a film targeted at all those with broken hearts. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ follows the story of Khanne (portrayed by Varun Sharma), who has had a breakup. Despite feeling dejected, Khanne's friends, including Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh), encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on.

What happens when they get on a road trip to beat the heartbreak forms the crux of the story. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is directed by Simarpreet Singh. The film's teaser was unveiled in February at the Next on Netflix event held at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is set to stream on Netflix from July 10.

