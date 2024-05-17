Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Connect With Madhav Mishra In ‘Criminal Justice’

The makers of 'Criminal Justice' announced the fourth chapter of the crime thriller legal drama web series on Friday. Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the titular role of Madhav Mishra, shared that in the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, his character has earned his place with the show.

"In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with 'Criminal Justice'. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own, and every defeat felt like a personal loss," Pankaj said.

The actor said that the fourth season will delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra.

“As we bring season 4 of 'Criminal Justice', we delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra and his ability to handle complex cases with such ease and permanence," he said.

The show is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said: "With each season, the show brings a case that challenges complex moral dilemmas, and this season will push the boundaries even further."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, added: "I’m sure Pankaj Tripathi won’t disappoint in his return as the iconic Madhav Mishra!"

