Rajpal Yadav Paid ₹2.5 Crore in ₹9 Crore Case, Lawyer Shares Update

Rajpal Yadav paid ₹2.5 crore in the 9 crore case.
Delhi High Court adjourns bail hearing.
₹5 crore loan escalated with interest and penalties.
Rajpal Yadav has paid ₹2.5 crore in the ongoing ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, according to his lawyer, offering a fresh update in the long-running legal battle. The Delhi High Court recently sent the actor to judicial custody and adjourned the hearing on his interim bail plea, keeping the matter pending for further consideration.
The Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case dates back to a loan of ₹5 crore, which later escalated to nearly ₹9 crore due to accumulated interest, penalties and additional charges. Speaking on the development, advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay confirmed that ₹2.5 crore has already been paid against the principal amount.
Yadav's 9 crore case update
The lawyer stated that negotiations are ongoing with the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. He added that while partial payment has been made, discussions regarding the remaining amount are still underway. According to him, earlier attempts to settle the dues were complicated, and the matter is tied to agreements dating back over a decade.
The court had earlier directed that payments be made in multiple connected cases. It also noted that some funds had already been deposited with the Registrar General. However, a substantial portion of the outstanding sum remains unpaid.
Bail hearing and legal proceedings
Delhi High Court adjourned Rajpal Yadav’s interim bail petition, with his counsel seeking time to respond and consult the actor. The lawyer has indicated that he will meet Yadav in custody to take further instructions regarding the repayment plan and legal strategy.
Yadav, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Garam Masala, surrendered earlier this month after the court rejected his plea for more time in the matter.