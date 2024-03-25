‘Murder Mubarak’: Nikhil Khurana Reveals Why He Got Drunk In Real For A Scene In The Homi Adajania Directorial

Nikhil Khurana’s latest release, Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ has got him some great feedback. Even though the film has been panned almost unanimously but among the very few performances that have lauded in the film is that of Nikhil Khurana. He holds his own alongside big stars like Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Tisca Chopra. He has now opened up about the kind of feedback that he used to get from Homi Adajania which led to him finally getting such good accolades for his performance. He even talks on an incident where actually went drunk in real for a scene in the movie.
Advertisement
Talking about the same, a beaming Nikhil Khurana says, “I’ve received amazing feedback for my role. People have been saying positive things and it has been appreciated by literally everybody I know - friends, family, fans, everyone... Of course, there’s always room for improvement and I aim to take on bigger, better roles in life but it does feel nice. With the time I had in this role, and the scenes I portrayed, everyone seemed to love it. I’ve received personal feedback saying I was authentic and natural. There were some challenges along the way but I managed to overcome them. There was a scene where I was drunk and instead of acting drunk, I decided to actually drink for the scene! Before you start getting wild ideas, let me clarify that I made sure not to overdo it - just enough to get into the character. It worked out well and I maintained control throughout the scene. It was an enjoyable experience, and now I look forward to similar scenes in future projects because they’re fun to shoot, just like ‘Murder Mubarak’.”
Advertisement
Nikhil Khurana has been a part of some of the big projects in the recent times. Talking about being part of such big projects, he adds, “Last year was very good. I did ‘Murder Mubarak’, then I worked on ‘Pill’ for RSVP Films and ‘Sanaa’. All these projects were good and involved working with top-notch people in the industry. It was a learning experience. I feel like I belong here and I’m very happy to be part of this industry and collaborate with such talented individuals. It has definitely improved my skills because being on a film set, you quickly grasp what goes on behind the scenes. You have to absorb everything that’s happening around you. It was a great learning experience, and I never doubted my capabilities.”
Nikhil Khurana is one of the very few actors who have transitioned to film acting from acting in TV, and he has slowly started making a big name for himself in films as well. “I’m glad I made the decision to transition to films and I feel like I’m moving in the right direction. Touchwood, one opportunity leads to the next. I’m just trying to maintain my momentum and stay focused. Acting is such a rewarding journey; you learn so much and become a better actor with each experience. At the end of the day, it’s about patience, hard work, kindness, and happiness,” concludes Nikhil Khurana.