‘Murder Mubarak’: Nikhil Khurana Reveals Why He Got Drunk In Real For A Scene In The Homi Adajania Directorial

Talking about the same, a beaming Nikhil Khurana says, “I’ve received amazing feedback for my role. People have been saying positive things and it has been appreciated by literally everybody I know - friends, family, fans, everyone... Of course, there’s always room for improvement and I aim to take on bigger, better roles in life but it does feel nice. With the time I had in this role, and the scenes I portrayed, everyone seemed to love it. I’ve received personal feedback saying I was authentic and natural. There were some challenges along the way but I managed to overcome them. There was a scene where I was drunk and instead of acting drunk, I decided to actually drink for the scene! Before you start getting wild ideas, let me clarify that I made sure not to overdo it - just enough to get into the character. It worked out well and I maintained control throughout the scene. It was an enjoyable experience, and now I look forward to similar scenes in future projects because they’re fun to shoot, just like ‘Murder Mubarak’.”