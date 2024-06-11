Art & Entertainment

Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the show premises to be more intense than ever before.

Instagram
Poster of ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prime Video, on Tuesday, finally announced the premiere date of the much-awaited third season of ‘Mirzapur’. The much-loved franchise is a saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayals, deceits and complex family dynamics. And finally utiing an end to speculations surrounding the popular mnemonic MS3W (meaning ‘Mirzapur Season 3 When’), the makers have announced July 5 as the launch date of the fresh season.

With Season 3, the stakes are much higher and the canvas has become bigger. However, the rules of the game remain the same with all eyes on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. So whether the throne of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance, remains to be seen. 

The makers also dropped the fresh poster of the show with the caption, “Kar diye prabandh #MS3W ka. Date note kar lijiye #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said after the announcement, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3.”

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. Periyar Fish Death Due To Low Oxygen In Water; No Chemical Waste Discharged In River: Kerala CM
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street | VIDEO
  4. Sule Inspects Rain-Hit Areas Of Pune, Slams Govt Over Neglect Of Infrastructure
  5. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
Entertainment News
  1. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  2. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  3. Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5
  4. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
Sports News
  1. Bolivian Teenager Misses Copa America 2024 Due To Lack Of Parental Permission To Travel
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  4. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  5. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
World News
  1. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  2. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  3. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  4. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  5. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed