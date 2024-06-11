Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5

Prime Video, on Tuesday, finally announced the premiere date of the much-awaited third season of ‘Mirzapur’. The much-loved franchise is a saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayals, deceits and complex family dynamics. And finally utiing an end to speculations surrounding the popular mnemonic MS3W (meaning ‘Mirzapur Season 3 When’), the makers have announced July 5 as the launch date of the fresh season.
With Season 3, the stakes are much higher and the canvas has become bigger. However, the rules of the game remain the same with all eyes on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. So whether the throne of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance, remains to be seen.
The makers also dropped the fresh poster of the show with the caption, “Kar diye prabandh #MS3W ka. Date note kar lijiye #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5.”
Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said after the announcement, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3.”
Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.