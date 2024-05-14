5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming

The Covid shutdown enabled many individuals return to their origins, including Paramvir Cheema. The actor’s grandpa was a farmer and a doctor, while his father began his career as a lawyer but later departed to pursue farming. Parmavir used to farm before becoming an actor, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that he was able to do it more intensively. He wanted to do it full-time since he liked it, but his father encouraged him to focus on his acting career.