5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming

1. R Madhavan
R Madhavan, a passionate nature lover, took his love to the fields during the Covid shutdown, transforming a desolate site into a coconut farm in Tamil Nadu with his brother Subayogan. The brothers worked hard to restore the region’s vegetation and fauna.
2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is from a farming family; his forebears worked in the fields for decades. Even the actor dedicated over 25 years of his life to the job. While he continued his acting career, he was able to rejoin his farming origins during lockdown by returning to his village of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. When the actor visits his village, he makes sure to continue working on the farm.
3. Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi worked as a farmer before becoming one of Bollywood’s most popular and skilled actors. He owns farms in Bihar and has purchased property in Mumbai to cultivate mangoes, chickoos, papayas, turmeric, lemons, black pepper, and jackfruit. The actor has also engaged in programs to educate farmers on the finest farming methods.
4. Paramvir Cheema
The Covid shutdown enabled many individuals return to their origins, including Paramvir Cheema. The actor’s grandpa was a farmer and a doctor, while his father began his career as a lawyer but later departed to pursue farming. Parmavir used to farm before becoming an actor, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that he was able to do it more intensively. He wanted to do it full-time since he liked it, but his father encouraged him to focus on his acting career.
5. Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj enjoys spending time outside bonding with nature and being one with it. During the Covid lockdown, he took consolation in the great expanse of nature, avoiding the death and destruction that was taking place around him. He has created a concept called ‘Life at Prakasham’, a leisure hideaway near Shamshabad for individuals looking to enjoy nature. The entire farm is chemical-free and promotes sustainable living.