5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming

Here are a few actors who have been in touch with their roots by means of farming techniques and methods that they implement in their daily lives.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pankaj Tripathi Photo: Instagram
The beauty of show business is that people from many backgrounds come together because they have a passion for films and acting. While it is frequently claimed that one should keep in touch with one’s roots, here are a few actors that do so very literally through their farming heritage.

1. R Madhavan

R Madhavan, a passionate nature lover, took his love to the fields during the Covid shutdown, transforming a desolate site into a coconut farm in Tamil Nadu with his brother Subayogan. The brothers worked hard to restore the region’s vegetation and fauna.

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is from a farming family; his forebears worked in the fields for decades. Even the actor dedicated over 25 years of his life to the job. While he continued his acting career, he was able to rejoin his farming origins during lockdown by returning to his village of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. When the actor visits his village, he makes sure to continue working on the farm.

3. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi worked as a farmer before becoming one of Bollywood’s most popular and skilled actors. He owns farms in Bihar and has purchased property in Mumbai to cultivate mangoes, chickoos, papayas, turmeric, lemons, black pepper, and jackfruit. The actor has also engaged in programs to educate farmers on the finest farming methods.

Pankaj Tripathi - null
Pankaj Tripathi: There Is A Dire Need To Educate Farmers Of The Best Practices

BY Prateek Sur

4. Paramvir Cheema

The Covid shutdown enabled many individuals return to their origins, including Paramvir Cheema. The actor’s grandpa was a farmer and a doctor, while his father began his career as a lawyer but later departed to pursue farming. Parmavir used to farm before becoming an actor, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that he was able to do it more intensively. He wanted to do it full-time since he liked it, but his father encouraged him to focus on his acting career.

5. Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj enjoys spending time outside bonding with nature and being one with it. During the Covid lockdown, he took consolation in the great expanse of nature, avoiding the death and destruction that was taking place around him. He has created a concept called ‘Life at Prakasham’, a leisure hideaway near Shamshabad for individuals looking to enjoy nature. The entire farm is chemical-free and promotes sustainable living.

