Pankaj Tripathi: There Is A Dire Need To Educate Farmers Of The Best Practices

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in by a private agricultural company that runs agritech app called Krishi Network as its brand ambassador. Tripathi has also invested in the platform for an undisclosed capital. The startup said that its tie-up with the actor will usher in avenues to expand to the masses and help connect with farmers at the grass-root level.

Talking about farmers and farming practises, Tripathi, says, “I come from a farming background and it’s something that’s in my heritage now. I think given that fact, I have always been aware of the issues they face, the farmers and I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level. Most people don’t realise that and aren’t aware of what the ground realities are. And from where I can and from my background, I’m in tune with this. I think what farmers need the most today is someone to understand their issues at a very basic grassroots level, there’s a dire need to educate them of the best practices. Lack of correct information and with this investment, I want to engage on a regular basis with them through this initiative and hence I took it on to be part of this.”

Tripathi's background as a farmer resonates with the platform’s vision to help farmers grow by solving the problems at the very basic level. "Being raised in an agriculturally rich household with family members deeply invested in farming and other basic land harvesting practices for a living, I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level. Lack of correct information is the root cause of these problems, educating the farmers of the best practices along with ensuring that all of their other concerns are being addressed and looked into is the need of the hour. By funding an organization that provides a mix of online and offline support in this direction, I intend to contribute to it in my own small way," adds Tripathi.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in the third instalment of his immensely popular buddy-comedy franchise, 'Fukrey'. Similarly, he will be seen reprising the lovable character of Madhav Mishra in the third instalment of ‘Criminal Justice’. He will also be seen in other projects like Srijit Mukherjee's ‘Sherdil’, ‘Oh My God 2’ and ‘Bachchhan Pandey’.

