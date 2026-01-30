How To Divorce During The War Review: Clinical Lithuanian Satire On Liberal Performance Without Bite Or Fury

Admittedly, How To Divorce During The War does have a veneer of poking satire. When war or equivalent monstrosities erupt elsewhere or close, how do you measure, appraise an honest, heartfelt reaction? How much of pure exhibitionism enters the picture? What’s mostly skewered here is a performative liberal sheen. It binds the couple, whether they confess or deny. Marija and Vytas project being on the side of right. Both make a ruckus about their political convictions. She hosts a displaced Ukrainian family at her house. She basks in her goodness and generosity, putting them all in a single room. However, the endeavour quickly grows to prickle her. She starts to recognise the end of her tether. Marija has all these high-flown ideals untested in the crucible of hard times. She quits her job, clamouring working alongside a Russian branch is ethically non-negotiable. But how sincerely does she subscribe to what she attests? Marija is ostensibly keener on setting an example, being the flag-bearer of the conscientious. But retaining principles firmly through the worst crisis is the most exposing, confronting experience. Quickly, the family’s sight is enough to make her snap and bristle. Of course, she too finally flames an othering accusation, asserting the Ukrainian family is too different.