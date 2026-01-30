Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty! Review | Rinko Kikuchi Steals Hearts In Uneven Cross-cultural Tragicomedy

The shock and grief over Luis’ sudden death sends Haru plummeting. She stakes her wish of cremating her husband as per her tradition. Luis’ father seeks to honour a burial according to Mexican customs. Haru stays cooped up by herself, turns down social invites, wholly rocked as if her own life has ended. Never having seen herself as individual and separate to her husband, she’s strapped in a limbo, at sea how to process and move on. It also doesn’t help that she has these visions and dreams of Luis, returning encased in a giant crow. These surreal flourishes initially interrupt, but gradually grow organic to her journey of bereavement and release. Blunt as the metaphor is, it’s the more pronounced indulgence in a film flitting between the emotional and fantastical. Upon her friends’ insistence, Haru joins a dance class and is instantly smitten with the teacher, Fedir (a swoon-worthy Alberto Guerra).