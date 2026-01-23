The History Of Sound Review | The Unbearable Melancholy Of Unrequited Love

By design, Lionel is not a reactive character. His emotions are not carved out in big gestures. His facial muscles and body often move in millimetres rather than inches. Each twitch of his lips, even his breathing is measured, especially when he meets David’s wife Belle (Hadley Robinson). It is tremendously impressive because such nuanced emotions are much harder to enact than one might imagine. Claire Foy did it beautifully in The Crown (2016-2023). And Mescal joins that lineage of actors who understand that withholding can be a form of generosity.