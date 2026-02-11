Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal: The Bavarians Face The Red Bulls In Allianz Arena Blockbuster

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal Quarter-Final: Catch the play-by-play key updates from the German Cup 2025-26, quarter-final fixture at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score DFB Pokal 2025-26 Quarter Final Updates Highlights
Bayern Munich players celebrating a goal against Hoffenheim in Bundesliga 2025-26. FCBayern/X
Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, DFB Pokal Quarterfinal Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig DFB Pokal quarter-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Thursday, February 12. Bayern Munich are on a mission to end a surprising six-year trophy drought in this competition, having not lifted the cup since 2020. Under Vincent Kompany, they are playing good football and are coming out of a 5-1 demolition against Hoffenheim. Meanwhile, Ole Werner’s men have suffered two heavy defeats to Munich this season. However, the visitors are historically resilient in the Pokal, and that will give them confidence ahead of the big clash. Catch the real-time updates from the big-ticket DFB Pokal quarter-final match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal: Live Streaming Details

The DFB Pokal 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be shown live in India on the FanCode mobile app and website. The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match has a scheduled start time of 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal: Hello All!

Good evening and welcome, football lovers. quarterfinal of DFB Pokal has Bayern Munich hosting RB Leipzig in a crucial face-off at Allianz Arena. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  2. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  2. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. Khanna Names Six Men Who Were Redacted From Epstein Files

  5. Trump To Cut $1.5bn Public Health And Transport Grants To Four Democratic States

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder