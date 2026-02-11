Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal: The Bavarians Face The Red Bulls In Allianz Arena Blockbuster

Bayern Munich players celebrating a goal against Hoffenheim in Bundesliga 2025-26. FCBayern/X

Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, DFB Pokal Quarterfinal Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig DFB Pokal quarter-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Thursday, February 12. Bayern Munich are on a mission to end a surprising six-year trophy drought in this competition, having not lifted the cup since 2020. Under Vincent Kompany, they are playing good football and are coming out of a 5-1 demolition against Hoffenheim. Meanwhile, Ole Werner’s men have suffered two heavy defeats to Munich this season. However, the visitors are historically resilient in the Pokal, and that will give them confidence ahead of the big clash. Catch the real-time updates from the big-ticket DFB Pokal quarter-final match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Feb 2026, 12:10:59 am IST Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Score, DFB Pokal: Live Streaming Details The DFB Pokal 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be shown live in India on the FanCode mobile app and website. The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match has a scheduled start time of 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).