How Many Double Super Overs Do You Remember?

Only four matches have resulted in double super overs in cricket
IPL also a witnessed a double super over clash in 2020
The double super over between Afghanistan and South Africa was the first-ever in an ICC event
Just like Halley's Comet and a total solar eclipse are some of the rare events in real life, a double super over is one such event in Cricket.
The match 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Afghanistan and South Africa proved to be one such occasion when the cricketing world witnessed the first double super over in World Cup history and the fourth one in cricket.
Let's have a sneak-peek into all those four rare occasions, when the world witnessed a double super over in cricket:
1. Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020)
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant super over by taking the wickets of both Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul and restricting MI to just 5 runs.
Mohammed Shami from KXIP matched Bumrah's brilliance with another remarkable super over, nailing six pinpoint yorkers and keeping MI to just 5/1. In the second super over, MI set a target of 12, which KXIP chased in just four balls.
2. India Vs Afghanistan (Jan 2024)
The third T20I between India and Afghanistan was the first double super over of international cricket and second in general.
India posted a mammoth 212 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Afghanistan matched the score, leading to a super over.
Afghanistan gave a target of 17 runs to India in the first Super over and Rohit Sharma slammed two sixes in the last couple of deliveries to take India to 16 runs, thus making way for another super over.
In the subsequent super over, India posted 11 runs on the board and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets in consecutive deliveries to win it for India.
3. Netherland Vs Nepal (June 2025)
If two super overs make your jaw drop, then we have another match for you that resulted in three super overs.
In a tri-series match between Nepal and the Netherlands, the latter posted 152 runs on the board. In reply, Nepal were also restricted to 152/8 and the match went to the super over. Both sides scored 17 off the first Super over and the next one also tied with each of them making 17.
However, in the 3rd one, the Netherlands ' Zach Lion-Cachet shone with the ball and dismissed both Nepalese batters on the first two deliveries, which was then followed by a first-ball six by Michael Levitt to win it for the Dutch.
4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa (February 2026)
Afghanistan got involved in another double super over in a clash with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In this group fixture, Afghanistan tied with South Africa's first innings total of 187, which led to a super over.
In the first Super, Afghanistan posted 17 runs against South Africa which they tied with a last-ball six by Tristan Stubbs. In the second over, while chasing 24, Afghanistan couldn't make any runs in the first two balls and lost a wicket.
However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed three sixes in the next balls but could not clear it on the last, resulting in South Africa's win.