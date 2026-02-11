How Many Double Super Overs Do You Remember?

Cricket has only witnessed four double super overs till now while the one between Afghanistan and South Africa was the first of the World Cup

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
List of double super overs in cricket
The clash between South Africa and Afghanistan resulted in a double super over in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2026. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Only four matches have resulted in double super overs in cricket

  • IPL also a witnessed a double super over clash in 2020

  • The double super over between Afghanistan and South Africa was the first-ever in an ICC event

Just like Halley's Comet and a total solar eclipse are some of the rare events in real life, a double super over is one such event in Cricket.

The match 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Afghanistan and South Africa proved to be one such occasion when the cricketing world witnessed the first double super over in World Cup history and the fourth one in cricket.

Let's have a sneak-peek into all those four rare occasions, when the world witnessed a double super over in cricket:

1. Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020)

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant super over by taking the wickets of both Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul and restricting MI to just 5 runs.

Mohammed Shami from KXIP matched Bumrah's brilliance with another remarkable super over, nailing six pinpoint yorkers and keeping MI to just 5/1. In the second super over, MI set a target of 12, which KXIP chased in just four balls.

2. India Vs Afghanistan (Jan 2024)

Related Content
Related Content

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan was the first double super over of international cricket and second in general.

India posted a mammoth 212 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Afghanistan matched the score, leading to a super over.

Afghanistan gave a target of 17 runs to India in the first Super over and Rohit Sharma slammed two sixes in the last couple of deliveries to take India to 16 runs, thus making way for another super over.

In the subsequent super over, India posted 11 runs on the board and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets in consecutive deliveries to win it for India.

3. Netherland Vs Nepal (June 2025)

If two super overs make your jaw drop, then we have another match for you that resulted in three super overs.

In a tri-series match between Nepal and the Netherlands, the latter posted 152 runs on the board. In reply, Nepal were also restricted to 152/8 and the match went to the super over. Both sides scored 17 off the first Super over and the next one also tied with each of them making 17.

However, in the 3rd one, the Netherlands ' Zach Lion-Cachet shone with the ball and dismissed both Nepalese batters on the first two deliveries, which was then followed by a first-ball six by Michael Levitt to win it for the Dutch.

4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa (February 2026)

Afghanistan got involved in another double super over in a clash with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In this group fixture, Afghanistan tied with South Africa's first innings total of 187, which led to a super over.

In the first Super, Afghanistan posted 17 runs against South Africa which they tied with a last-ball six by Tristan Stubbs. In the second over, while chasing 24, Afghanistan couldn't make any runs in the first two balls and lost a wicket.

However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed three sixes in the next balls but could not clear it on the last, resulting in South Africa's win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup: Sherfane Rutherford And Gudakesh Motie Guide WI To 30-Run Win Over ENG

  2. Australia Vs Ireland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis And Zampa Power Depleted AUS Side To 67-Run Win Over IRE

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  2. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  2. Khanna Names Six Men Who Were Redacted From Epstein Files

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  5. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder