The 2:37 minute long trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ opens with a shot of Purvanchal. This shot sets the tone, and the audience is given a glimpse of what had happened in the previous seasons. Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit makes a spectacular entry in an SUV. The SUV stops at the Tripathi Chowk. He demolishes the statue to send a clear message. As the trailer progresses, it is shown how they are trying to create sympathy for Kaleen Bhaiyya amongst the public. Amidst this, there is a move to make Uttar Pradesh crime free and that would entail Guddu’s downfall too. The stakes are raised when Guddu’s father testifies against him and gets him in jail.