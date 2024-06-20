Art & Entertainment

'Mirzapur 3' Trailer Review: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the trailer of 'Mirzapur 3' is here. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 5 onwards.

Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirazpur 3' Photo: YouTube
When Amazon Prime Video revealed that they will be unveiling the trailer of the much anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’ on June 20, fans could not contain their excitement. The OTT giant has been teasing fans of this loved show by dropping updates and glimpses. After much ado, the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is here and it is bigger and better than the previous seasons.

The 2:37 minute long trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ opens with a shot of Purvanchal. This shot sets the tone, and the audience is given a glimpse of what had happened in the previous seasons. Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit makes a spectacular entry in an SUV. The SUV stops at the Tripathi Chowk. He demolishes the statue to send a clear message. As the trailer progresses, it is shown how they are trying to create sympathy for Kaleen Bhaiyya amongst the public. Amidst this, there is a move to make Uttar Pradesh crime free and that would entail Guddu’s downfall too. The stakes are raised when Guddu’s father testifies against him and gets him in jail.

Check out the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ here.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’, one fan said, “That pagalpanti of Guddu is what we needed.” A second fan commented, “This will be the most watched trailer in Indian web series history, everyone has been waiting for season 3 since 2020.” A third fan mentioned, “The last 10 seconds of Kaleen Bhaiya is heavier than the whole trailer.”

There is a lot to unpack in the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3.’ The trailer is as ‘Mirzapur’ as ‘Mirzapur’ can get. Ali Fazal packs a powerful performance. Seeing Rasika Duggal’s character arc progressing the way the makers have taken it will be an interesting watch. Shweta Tripathi also delivers a feisty performance. But what steals the show is the surprise by Pankaj Tripathi. This raises the stakes and takes the entire series to the next level.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang, the series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 5 onwards. This 10-episode crime drama based in Uttar Pradesh has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

