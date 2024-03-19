Amazon Prime Video set the internet on fire on Tuesday. The OTT giant took to their social media handle to release the list of their upcoming movies and shows back-to-back. Fans kept waiting for the new seasons of their favourite shows. While the streamer kept sharing all updates, they saved the best for the last. The platform finally unveiled the first look poster of Season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’ and fans cannot keep calm.
Taking to their Instagram handle, Amazon Prime Video shared the first look poster of ‘Mirzapur Season 3.’ The poster showed a burning chair while bodies lay strewn on the ground. In the caption, they wrote, “Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever.”
Take a look at the poster here.
The poster has fetched over 129K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Finally prime Amazon admin respect button >>>>>>>>” A second fan commented, “This picture is enough to light the entire internet on fire.” A third fan mentioned, “Just 1 picture is enough to break the internet.”
‘Mirzapur Season 3’ will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Manurishi Chadha in important roles. The season will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The show has been written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, and Vijay Narayan Verma. Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, and Gurmmeet Singh have been roped in as the executive producers.