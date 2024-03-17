During a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Akhtar said, “When he responded to me, I was honoured. In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son’s office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed, nor written by Farhan. His company has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So, one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuch bhi nahi nikaal paye (You couldn’t find anything sexist in 53 years of my career)? What a shame.”