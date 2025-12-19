Young Sherlock Teaser: Guy Ritchie Reimagines Holmes As Anarchic Adolescent; Check Out Release Date Of Mystery Series

Young Sherlock teaser shows Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular character.
Guy Ritchie's show is the reimagination of Holmes at a young age.
The eight-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2026.
After generating buzz with the first-look images of Young Sherlock, Prime Video unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the upcoming thriller series on Thursday. Headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Guy Ritchie's show is the reimagination of Holmes at a young age. The eight-episode series follows the early adventures of the beloved detective.
Young Sherlock teaser
Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, reimagining the early days of the character. The official description of the series reads: "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.'
For the unversed, Barry Levinson directed a Young Sherlock Holmes movie in 1985.
Also, this is not Ritchie's first time exploring Sir Doyle's world of Holmes. In 2009, Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, was released, followed by its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011).
The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.
Young Sherlock cast
Apart from Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Colin Firth round out the cast.
Young Sherlock release date
The mystery series will premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2026.