Young Sherlock Teaser: Guy Ritchie Reimagines Holmes As Anarchic Adolescent; Check Out Release Date Of Mystery Series

Young Sherlock teaser

Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, reimagining the early days of the character. The official description of the series reads: "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.'