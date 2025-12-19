Young Sherlock Teaser: Guy Ritchie Reimagines Holmes As Anarchic Adolescent; Check Out Release Date Of Mystery Series

Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock, headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, will premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Young Sherlock teaser out
Prime Video's Young Sherlock teaser out Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Young Sherlock teaser shows Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular character.

  • Guy Ritchie's show is the reimagination of Holmes at a young age.

  • The eight-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2026.

After generating buzz with the first-look images of Young Sherlock, Prime Video unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the upcoming thriller series on Thursday. Headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Guy Ritchie's show is the reimagination of Holmes at a young age. The eight-episode series follows the early adventures of the beloved detective.

Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock first-look images - Prime Video
Young Sherlock First-Look Images: Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Headline Guy Ritchie’s Prime Video Series

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Young Sherlock teaser

Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, reimagining the early days of the character. The official description of the series reads: "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.'

For the unversed, Barry Levinson directed a Young Sherlock Holmes movie in 1985.

Also, this is not Ritchie's first time exploring Sir Doyle's world of Holmes. In 2009, Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, was released, followed by its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011).

The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.

Young Sherlock cast

Apart from Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Colin Firth round out the cast.

Related Content
Related Content
The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer, release date out - YouTube/Amazon Prime Video
The Boys Season 5 Teaser Shows Escalating Tension And Higher Stakes; Check Out Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Young Sherlock release date

The mystery series will premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: Umpires Out On Field For Inspection In First Semi-Final

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Rain Relents, Toss To Follow In Dubai

  3. Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 3: Ton-Up Head, Carey Powering AUS In Adelaide

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: King, Campbell Century Stand Gives WI Impetus After NZ Post 575

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  4. Where Are The Young Turks?

  5. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  5. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm