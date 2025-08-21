Football

Diamond Harbour FC 2-1 East Bengal, Durand Cup: DHFC Stun The Red And Gold Brigade To Book Final Spot

Second-half strikes from Mikel Idiakez and Joby Justin fired debutants Diamond Harbour FC to a 2-1 win over East Bengal on Wednesday, sealing a spot in the 134th Durand Cup final against NorthEast United FC. Anwar Ali had drawn parity for the Red & Golds moments after Idiakez's spectacular back-volley had given the Diamonds the lead. The Diamonds had the better of exchanges in the first-half and nearing 20 minutes, Joby had a first shot at goal from close but was easily thwarted by Prabhsukan Gill in the East Bengal goal. Anwar then also had his first strike at goal in the 22nd minute, but just missed.