Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate their victory against East Bengal FC during Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match, in Kolkata.
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate their victory against East Bengal FC during Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match, in Kolkata.
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against East Bengal FC during their Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match, in Kolkata.
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate their victory against East Bengal FC during Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match, in Kolkata.
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against East Bengal FC during their Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match, in Kolkata.