Football

Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup QF: Herons Edge Tigers 2-1 With Suarez Brace To Reach Semifinals

Inter Miami defeated Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal, with Luis Suarez converting two penalties (23’, 89’) to secure the win. Angel Correa had briefly equalized for Tigres in the 67th minute, and Edgar Lopez came close with a late header that hit both posts. The Herons managed without Lionel Messi, who missed the match due to injury, and also saw Jordi Alba leave early in the second half with a leg injury. Off the pitch, coach Javier Mascherano received a red card before the second half restart for giving instructions by phone.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Sergio Busquets
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, left, defends Tigres UANL forward Ozziel Herrera, right, during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Javier Mascherano
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, left, kicks the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi smiles after Luis Suárez scored a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, second from right, talks with an official during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, reacts after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Guido Pizarro
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Tigres UANL head coach Guido Pizarro watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Angel Correa
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Tigres UANL forward Angel Correa, right, runs with the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, celebrates after scoring a goal with a penalty kick during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL_Ozziel Herrera
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Tigres UANL forward Ozziel Herrera, right, runs with the ball as Inter Miami defender Ian Fray, left, defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What Is Bronco Test? All About BCCI’s Rugby-Centric Fitness Trial For Indian Cricketers - Explained

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  3. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  4. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  5. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

  4. Explained: The Online Gaming Bill 2025 and How It Affects Players

  5. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. Russia Claims Capture Of Three Villages In Eastern Ukraine Amid Peace Push

  3. Trump And Zelenskyy To Meet In Washington Today

  4. Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Meet With No Deal To End Russia’s War In Ukraine

  5. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

Latest Stories

  1. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  2. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  3. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces

  6. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  7. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

  8. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City