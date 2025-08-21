Football

Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup QF: Herons Edge Tigers 2-1 With Suarez Brace To Reach Semifinals

Inter Miami defeated Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal, with Luis Suarez converting two penalties (23’, 89’) to secure the win. Angel Correa had briefly equalized for Tigres in the 67th minute, and Edgar Lopez came close with a late header that hit both posts. The Herons managed without Lionel Messi, who missed the match due to injury, and also saw Jordi Alba leave early in the second half with a leg injury. Off the pitch, coach Javier Mascherano received a red card before the second half restart for giving instructions by phone.