Shraddha Kapoor Joins Hindi Version Of Zootopia 2 As The Voice Of Judy Hopps

Shraddha Kapoor has boarded Zootopia 2 to lend her Hindi voice to Judy Hopps. The animated sequel is releasing on November 28, 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shraddha Kapoor, Zootopia 2
Shraddha Kapoor is the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2 Hindi Photo: Instagram/Disney Films India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shraddha Kapoor has joined Disney Universe as she has lend her voice to to Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2

  • The animated film will hit the theatres on November 28, 2025

  • Shraddha is expected to bring a refreshing spark to Judy, perfectly capturing the bunny cop's optimism, determination and energy

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has joined the Disney universe! She is officially part of the Hindi version of Zootopia 2 as she is lending her voice of Judy Hopps in the animated film. She is playing the cute bunny cop who won hearts with the 2016 film.

On Friday, Disney India shared the news of Shraddha joining the Zootopia 2 family, and on Saturday, they released a video where the actress can be seen bringing a refreshing spark to Judy, perfectly capturing the bunny’s infectious optimism, determination and boundless energy.

Shraddha's voice perfectly fits into Judy Hopps’ character. She is playful yet emotional in the heartfelt moments. Also, we see her fierce and feisty side when a mission needs to be accomplished. We are sure the Stree star will be able to win audiences' hearts with her voice and playful side.

Sharing the video, Disney India wrote on Instagram, "Dher saara excitement as @shraddhakapoor joins the #Zootopia2 family as the voice of #JudyHopps in Hindi🐰😍 Come, be a part of this adventurous ride in cinemas November 28! (sic)."

Zootopia 2 will explore the adventurous, hilarious, and heartwarming journey of Judy and Nick in Zootopia, where they will face new challenges. It will have humour, drama and emotional moments, which will be make it an engaging and delightful watch.

Zootopia 2 will hit the screens on November 28, 2025.

Published At:
