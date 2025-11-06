Kaantha Trailer Shows Creative Rivalry Between Dulquer Salmaan And Samuthirakani's Characters

The makers on Thursday unveiled Kaantha trailer. Set in 1950s Madras, the period drama is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani in key roles. Salmaan plays a rising actor while the latter is his guru (mentor). The film is a tale of art, ambition and rivalry, and the trailer offers a glimpse into the ego-driven clash between two artistic giants. Kaantha also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.