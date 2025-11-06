Kaantha Trailer Shows Creative Rivalry Between Dulquer Salmaan And Samuthirakani's Characters

Kaantha stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles
The period drama is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj
It will hit the screens on November 14, 2025
The makers on Thursday unveiled Kaantha trailer. Set in 1950s Madras, the period drama is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani in key roles. Salmaan plays a rising actor while the latter is his guru (mentor). The film is a tale of art, ambition and rivalry, and the trailer offers a glimpse into the ego-driven clash between two artistic giants. Kaantha also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.
Kaantha trailer
The Telugu version of the trailer was released by Prabhas, while the Tamil one was unveiled by Silambarasan TR.
The film is about the creative power battle between the ‘King of Acting’ Chandran (played by Salmaan) and the director Ayya (played by Samuthirakani), who mentored the former. Conflict between them starts when Chandran decides to do things his way.
The 3-minute and 10-second trailer opens with the conflict that was shown earlier in the teaser. Tension erupts when Modern Pictures’ new horror film, Shaantha, directed by Ayya and starring “Nata Chakravarthi” TK Mahadeva, is taken over by Chandran, leading to ego clash and creative rivalry.
The film is reportedly inspired by the life of the late Tamil legend MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, portrayed by Dulquer.
Sharing the trailer on X, Dulquer wrote, "Here’s a world we’ve poured our hearts into — hope it hooks you in! (sic)."
Watch Kaantha trailer here.
The film is jointly produced by Dulquer and Rana Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. It also stars Daggubati and Ravindra Vijay. Kaantha will hit the theatres on November 14 in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film was earlier scheduled for September 12 release, but was postponed due to Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which is also produced by Salmaan.