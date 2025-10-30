Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

Ikkis trailer offers a glimpse into the courage and sacrifice made by India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Ikkis trailer out
Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis trailer out Photo: YouTube
  • Ikkis trailer was unveiled by Maddock Films on Wednesday

  • Agastya Nanda plays the titular role of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra

  • Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war biopic releases in December

After unveiling the first-look poster of Agastya Nanda from Ikkis, the makers shared the trailer on Wednesday, which offers a glimpse into the courage and sacrifice made by Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, nation's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was martyred at the age of 21, Khetarpal received the honour posthumously for his valour in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

In the trailer, we see Agastya Nanda stepping into the role of the valiant war hero who sacrifices his life for the nation. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into his love life. Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is playing his love interest in the film.

Ikkis trailer

The almost 3-minute trailer shows Arun’s journey from his days as a cadet in the National Defence Academy, where he took his squadron, Foxtrot, to his glorious journey as the captain. Since Day 1 of joining the force, Arun has been determined to give his all for the country and wants to go to the battleground to fight the enemies. In one scene, he declares that the next Param Vir Chakra will be from their regiment, which gives us a hint of his grit, courage and dedication.

In one scene, when Arun informs his mother about going to war, she motivates him to "fight with the courage of a lion". Dharmendra stars as Lt Col (later Brigadier) M.L. Khetarpal, Arun’s father, who narrates the story of Arun to Jaideep Ahlawat, who is in the role of a Pakistani officer, who says that Arun’s bravery is acknowledged beyond India and he is respected even in Pakistan.

Simar Bhatia plays Agastya's love interest, and their love story looks sweet and innocent. There is an emotional scene when Arun looks at the pic of his love while fighting war.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is an inspiring journey of Arun Khetarpal’s extraordinary life from an ambitious young cadet to a national hero who sacrificed his life at the age of 21, defending the country.

Ikkis is Agastya's first theatrical release after he made his OTT debut with The Archies. He looks promising in the iconic role, and we are sure he will be able to do justice to it.

Watch trailer here.

Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is set to hit the screens in December 2025.

