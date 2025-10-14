Ikkis First Look: Agastya Nanda Rekindles Valorous Story Of Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero

Agastya Nanda's first look as Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra is out. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war biopic will hit the screens in December 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Agastya Nanda Ikkis poster
Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpala in Ikkis poster Photo: Instagram/Maddock Films
  • Ikkis' first look posters were unveiled today by Maddock Films, on the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal

  • Agastya Nanda is playing Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra

  • The war biopic has been directed by Sriram Raghavan

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make his big screen debut with Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. Agastya, 24, will play Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. Martyred at the age of 21, Khetarpal received the honour posthumously for his valour in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Agastya Nanda's first look from Ikkis was unveiled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday, on the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal. They shared two intense posters; in one, he is seen ready for battle.

The first poster of Ikkis was captioned, "Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025! (sic)".

"On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped," the makers captioned the second poster.

About Ikkis

Ikkis will show the courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of Arun Khetarpal.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Sriram shared that the film will neither be a fictionalised version of Khetarpal’s life nor will it be simplistic and overly heroic. It will revolve around the event that occurred 30 years post he was martyred.

"It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing," he said.

The film also stars Dharmendra, who plays Arun’s father. Jaideep Ahlawat is also part of Ikkis.

It will hit the screens in December 2025. The release date of Ikkis is yet to be announced.

