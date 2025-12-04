Agastya Nanda Turns Emotional, Recalling Working With Dharmendra In Ikkis: It’s A Huge Honour

About Ikkis

Ikkis revolves around Arun’s journey from his days as a cadet in the National Defence Academy to his glorious journey as a captain. The trailer shows that since Day 1 of joining the force, Arun has been determined to give his all for the country and wants to go to the battleground to fight the enemies. The film will show how, with grit, courage and dedication, the 21-year-old soldier sacrificed himself for the nation.