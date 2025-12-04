Agastya Nanda Turns Emotional, Recalling Working With Dharmendra In Ikkis: It’s A Huge Honour

Dharmendra plays Agastya Nanda's on-screen father in Ikkis, slated to hit the screens on December 25, 2025.

Agastya Nanda on working with Dharmendra in Ikkis Photo: Instagram
  • Agastya Nanda got emotional as he remembered the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra at Ikkis song launch event.

  • The veteran actor passed away on November 24, just days before his 90th birthday.

  • Ikkis marks his final on-screen appearance.

Agastya Nanda is making his big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, where he plays real-life hero Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Khetarpal was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra. Dharmendra, who passed away recently, will be seen as Agastya's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic.

Ikkis' first song, Sitaare, was launched at a recent event, attended by the cast and crew. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. During the launch, Agastya turned emotional while talking about the He-Man of Bollywood.

Dharmendra recites a moving poem in Ikkis
Ikkis Makers Unveil A Special Poem By Dharmendra Yearning To Return To His Roots And Birthplace

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Agastya Nanda on working with Dharmendra

Recalling his working experience with Dharmendra, the 25-year-old actor said, "You know for me it’s very emotional because Dharam ji worked with all generations of my family. He worked with my great-grandfather, grandfather and I had the privilege to share screen space with him."

He called it an "honour and a "huge privilege" to have worked with the legend. "I am extremely sad that he couldn’t see the love he deserves. It is emotional for all of us," Agastya added.

Watch the video here.

About Ikkis

Ikkis revolves around Arun’s journey from his days as a cadet in the National Defence Academy to his glorious journey as a captain. The trailer shows that since Day 1 of joining the force, Arun has been determined to give his all for the country and wants to go to the battleground to fight the enemies. The film will show how, with grit, courage and dedication, the 21-year-old soldier sacrificed himself for the nation.

Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis trailer out
Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

BY Garima Das

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and late actor Asrani in significant roles.

It will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025.

