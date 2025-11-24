Ikkis Makers Unveil Dharmendra's Character Poster From Agastya Nanda Starrer

Dharmendra is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in Ikkis. It is releasing on December 25.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra in Ikkis
Dharmendra Ikkis poster Photo: Instagram/Maddock Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra's character poster from Ikkis was unveiled on Monday.

  • He is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic.

  • Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.

The makers of Ikkis on Monday shared the character poster of veteran actor Dharmendra. He is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic. Agastya is playing real-life hero Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra.

Remembering Dharmendra - Illustration
Evergreen Dharmendra: Twelve Roles That Defined The He-Man Of Hindi Cinema

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dharmendra's Ikkis poster

Maddock Films, sharing the poster of the legendary actor, wrote, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."

The post also features Dharmendra’s powerful and emotional line where he talks about his bada beta (older son), who will forever be 21.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.

Following the poster reveal, the news of Dharmendra's death surfaced on social media. Later, Karan Johar confirmed the news in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Related Content
Related Content

Several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others, arrived at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the cinema icon.

Dharmendra passes away at 89 - Instagram
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, just 15 days before his 90th birthday. Ikkis will be his last on-screen appearance.

In his career spanning over six decades, the He-Man of Bollywood appeared in more than 300 films. Shola Aur Shabnam, Anpadh, Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, The Burning Train, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Jeevan Mrityu, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, SharafatMera and Gaon Mera Desh, among others, are some of his notable works.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy