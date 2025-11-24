Ikkis Makers Unveil Dharmendra's Character Poster From Agastya Nanda Starrer

The makers of Ikkis on Monday shared the character poster of veteran actor Dharmendra. He is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic. Agastya is playing real-life hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra.