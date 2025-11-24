Ikkis Makers Unveil Dharmendra's Character Poster From Agastya Nanda Starrer

Dharmendra's character poster from Ikkis was unveiled on Monday.
He is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.
The makers of Ikkis on Monday shared the character poster of veteran actor Dharmendra. He is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in the war biopic. Agastya is playing real-life hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra.
Dharmendra's Ikkis poster
Maddock Films, sharing the poster of the legendary actor, wrote, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."
The post also features Dharmendra’s powerful and emotional line where he talks about his bada beta (older son), who will forever be 21.
Following the poster reveal, the news of Dharmendra's death surfaced on social media. Later, Karan Johar confirmed the news in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
Several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others, arrived at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the cinema icon.
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, just 15 days before his 90th birthday. Ikkis will be his last on-screen appearance.
In his career spanning over six decades, the He-Man of Bollywood appeared in more than 300 films. Shola Aur Shabnam, Anpadh, Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, The Burning Train, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Jeevan Mrityu, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Sharafat, Mera and Gaon Mera Desh, among others, are some of his notable works.