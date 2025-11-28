Ikkis Makers Unveil A Special Poem By Dharmendra Yearning To Return To His Roots And Birthplace

Dharmendra can be seen reciting a moving poem in the new promo of Ikkis.
The veteran actor plays Agastya Nanda's on-screen father in the war biopic.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.
Maddock Films on Friday released a promo video of Ikkis, picturised on veteran actor Dharmendra, who is reciting a poem penned by himself. Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, will be Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance. The clip is a special tribute to the legendary actor who passed away on November 24. In the moving poem, he yearns to return to his roots and birthplace.
Dharmendra recites a poem in Ikkis
The makers shared the tribute video on social media with the caption, “Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse.”
The video shows Dharmendra’s character returning to his village in Punjab, accompanied by Jaideep Ahlawat's character. It shows an old house where he meets his family. In one scene, he can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with Asrani, who passed away on October 20.
The poem is titled, 'Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa.'
In the poem, Dharmendra says he wants to go back home, bathe in the pond with the cattle, and play kabaddi with friends as he used to when he was a kid. He also says there is no match for the ‘pind vali zindagi’ (village life), and towards the end of the poem, he says he misses his mother.
Dharmendra is playing Agastya Nanda's on-screen father, M L Khetarpal, in Ikkis. Agastya is playing real-life hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war biopic will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.