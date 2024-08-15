After much anticipation, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ has released in theatres. The sequel is being received well by the fans. Trade experts have speculated that the film will break records at the box office. A recent report has revealed that the movie has broken the paid preview record which was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ for almost 11 years.
Ahead of its release on Friday, the makers of ‘Stree 2’ had organized a paid preview screening from 9:30 PM onwards on Thursday. The movie received a fantastic response as it fetched close to Rs 8 crore according to early estimates. This collection breaks the 11-year record held by Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chennai Express’ which earned Rs 6.75 crore in its paid preview screening.
‘Stree 2’ has sold over 3,92,000 tickets across the country, excluding the paid reviews. This advance booking has left trade experts to believe that the movie will be a commercial success. This horror comedy is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ at the box office. ‘Khel Khel Mein’ has sold 28,000 tickets across national multiplex chains, while ‘Vedaa’ has sold 22,000 tickets.
When it comes to advance booking rankings, ‘Stree 2’ stands at the seventh position. The movie ranks after ‘Baahubali 2’ in Hindi (6,50,000 tickets), ‘Jawan’ (5,57,000), ‘Pathaan’ (5,56,000), ‘KGF 2’ in Hindi (5,15,000), ‘Animal’ (4,60,000), and ‘War’ (4,10,000).
In a conversation with Outlook India, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “There is a possibility that it might earn Rs 100 crore even in the first extended weekend up to Raksha Bandhan.” Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is expected that the movie will rake in Rs 40 crore on its Day 1 collection.
‘Stree 2’ stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana in lead roles.