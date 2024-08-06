Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, ‘Stree 2.’ The actor has been out and about promoting her film. Recently, she made news when eagle-eyed fans spotted that she had unfollowed her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. This fuelled speculation about her breakup with the writer. Amidst the breakup rumours, she took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself where she looked ravishing in a saree.
Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor shared a post of herself decked up in a red saree. She had paired the red saree with an embroidered blouse and had left her hair loose. She looked intensely at the camera and channelled her inner Stree. She captioned the post with heart emojis. Additionally, she also took to her social media to share a video of herself in the same look.
The post and reel have gone viral on social media. Fans took to the comments to mention how beautiful she looked and how excited they were for ‘Stree 2.’ Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Kiti sundar majhi Stree.” A second fan said, “@shraddhakapoor you should be very careful while posting because it's definitely against the community guidelines for being the most beautiful stree.” A third fan wrote, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING.”
The rumours of Kapoor’s breakup with Mody started making rounds when a Reddit post mentioned that the actor had not only unfollowed Mody but had also unfollowed his production house and his dog. The actor made her relationship with Mody insta-official in June when she shared a picture with him. However, she has not spoken about her relationship or her breakup to the media as of now.