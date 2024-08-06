Art & Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a picture of herself in a red saree for 'Stree 2.' This is her first post after rumours of her breakup with Rahul Mody have started doing rounds.

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, ‘Stree 2.’ The actor has been out and about promoting her film. Recently, she made news when eagle-eyed fans spotted that she had unfollowed her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. This fuelled speculation about her breakup with the writer. Amidst the breakup rumours, she took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself where she looked ravishing in a saree.

Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor shared a post of herself decked up in a red saree. She had paired the red saree with an embroidered blouse and had left her hair loose. She looked intensely at the camera and channelled her inner Stree. She captioned the post with heart emojis. Additionally, she also took to her social media to share a video of herself in the same look.

Check out the post and reel shared by Shraddha Kapoor here.

The post and reel have gone viral on social media. Fans took to the comments to mention how beautiful she looked and how excited they were for ‘Stree 2.’ Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Kiti sundar majhi Stree.” A second fan said, “@shraddhakapoor you should be very careful while posting because it's definitely against the community guidelines for being the most beautiful stree.” A third fan wrote, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING.”

The rumours of Kapoor’s breakup with Mody started making rounds when a Reddit post mentioned that the actor had not only unfollowed Mody but had also unfollowed his production house and his dog. The actor made her relationship with Mody insta-official in June when she shared a picture with him. However, she has not spoken about her relationship or her breakup to the media as of now.

Shraddha Kapoor with Rahul Mody - Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

