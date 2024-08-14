'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn

How much will 'Stree 2' collect on Day 1?

Akshaye Rathi said, ''Going by the trends and advance bookings, Stree 2 will go ballistic on day 1. I am expecting Rs 25 crores and that is terrific given the fact that two other films are releasing on the same day. I am hoping for a spectacular opening.'' He added, ''The good thing is that all these three films are releasing in Hindi. All three belong to very different genres and they cater to different audiences basically.''