'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn

'Stree 2', starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is all set to hit the screens on Friday, coinciding with Independence Day 2024. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'. Going by the advance booking numbers, it looks like 'Stree 2' will have a massive opening at the box office. Film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi weighed in on his prediction for 'Stree 2' day 1 box office collection.
How much will 'Stree 2' collect on Day 1?
Akshaye Rathi said, ''Going by the trends and advance bookings, Stree 2 will go ballistic on day 1. I am expecting Rs 25 crores and that is terrific given the fact that two other films are releasing on the same day. I am hoping for a spectacular opening.'' He added, ''The good thing is that all these three films are releasing in Hindi. All three belong to very different genres and they cater to different audiences basically.''
When asked if 'Stree 2' will face competitions with the other major releases, he said, ''Khel Khel Mein is an urban comedy, while Stree 2 is a horror comedy. Vedaa is a mass entertainer. All can capture the imagination of different audiences.''
Rathi also said that among all three, 'Stree 2' is expected to earn a huge number on Day 1 because ''Stree being a franchise, having a phenomenal trailer, fantastic soundtrack and being a part of a cinematic universe, has that edge.'' However, he said ''it will be entirely on the merit and strength of the content that will take them where they eventually land.''
When asked if 'Stree 2' will earn Rs 100 or cross the mark, he is hopeful about it and added, ''There is a possibility that it might earn Rs 100 crore even in the first extended weekend up to Raksha Bandhan.''
'Stree 2' that released in 2018, debuted with Rs 6.82 crore in India. In its first week, the film grossed Rs 60.39 crore in India, and by the end of the second week, the horror-comedy grossed Rs 95.53 crore. It made a gross collection of Rs 180.76 crore at the box office.
Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Stree 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.