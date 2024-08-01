'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August

August has arrived and in this month, there is no dearth of good theatrical Bollywood releases. This August, unleash new entertainment as several movies of different genres are lined up to release. Bollywood movies such as 'Ulajh' to 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', are all set to hit the theatres and OTT this month.
From action and romantic thrillers to horror comedy, here are the upcoming Bollywood movies that you can watch in theatres and on OTT this month.
'Ulajh'- August 2
'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, is arriving in theatres on August 2. It is a captivating tale that will keep you on the edge-of-the-seat. The movie revolves around a young female bureaucrat, Suhana Bhatia (played by Janhvi) who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies in the world of diplomacy, involving espionage, suspense, and action. It is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' - August 2
Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a musical love saga of two decades. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it is about love and loss, set against the backdrop of social and cultural change. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's characters, respectively. The trailer has been received well and music has also been liked by the music lovers. The songs are already chartbusters. If you want to revisit old-school romance then 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a must-watch.
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'- August 9 (Netflix)
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the sequel to 2021 film, 'Hasseen Dillruba' is all set to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 9. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Jimmy Sheirgill is making special appearance in the romantic thriller. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are the producers.
'Ghudchadi' - August 9 (JioCinema)
Starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon', 'Ghudchadi' is about old flames who reunite and want to rekindle their relationship. Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, the film also features Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in key. roles. The romantic comedy has been produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. It will premiere on JioCinema on August 9.
'Stree 2'- August 15
'Stree 2' stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the leads. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee will also been seen reprising their respective roles. Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in an item number. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' will release in theatres on August 15. From the trailer it seems that ‘Stree 2’ will be a hilarious ride.
'Khel Khel Mein' - August 15
'Khel Khel Mein' has a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Ammy Virk among others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film promises non-stop entertainment. The story revolves around a group of friends who come together for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. 'Khel Khel Mein' is the official remake of 2016's Italian comedy thriller film 'Perfect Strangers'. It is all set to arrive in theatres on August 15.
'Vedaa' - August 15
'Vedaa' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The film also marks John and Sharvari's first movie together. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on August 15
Which movie are you going to watch this August? Do let us know.