'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' - August 2

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a musical love saga of two decades. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it is about love and loss, set against the backdrop of social and cultural change. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's characters, respectively. The trailer has been received well and music has also been liked by the music lovers. The songs are already chartbusters. If you want to revisit old-school romance then 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a must-watch.