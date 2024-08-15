Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ takes the audience back to Chanderi. The story revolves around how a beheaded creature – Sarkata – is on the hunt for women. The creature abducts women, and the citizens of the small town are in distress. People pin their hopes on Rao’s character – Vicky – to save their town. He teams up with his friends and Stree to help the people. In case you are planning to catch this horror flick in a cinema near you over the long weekend, then here’s what people are saying about ‘Stree 2’ on X (formerly known as Twitter).