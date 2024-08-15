Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ has been released in cinemas. The buzz around this film has been at an all-time high ever since the trailer was released by the makers ahead of its release. The movie has been received well by fans and critics alike. As per paid preview screenings, ‘Stree 2’ broke the 11-year record that was set by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express.’
Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ takes the audience back to Chanderi. The story revolves around how a beheaded creature – Sarkata – is on the hunt for women. The creature abducts women, and the citizens of the small town are in distress. People pin their hopes on Rao’s character – Vicky – to save their town. He teams up with his friends and Stree to help the people. In case you are planning to catch this horror flick in a cinema near you over the long weekend, then here’s what people are saying about ‘Stree 2’ on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A user talked about the cameo by Akshay Kumar in the end credits and wrote, “The most powerful cameo that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe.”
Another user said, “Binged watched #Stree2 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank. Overall, the movie was fun, the comic timing was perfect and is full of surprises it’s gonna be a hit for sure in the upcoming weeks.”
A third user wrote, “What a mind-blowing experience purest cinema at all levels so much humor & strong screenplay never a dull moment big surprises for everyone in the cameo Akki sir is just for the mass.”
A user named Shoaib Qureshi commented, “#Stree2. A Perfect Sequel. More hilarious & scarier than the first part of #Stree. A Perfect blend of Horror along with Comedy + Chartbuster songs & Surprising Cameos.”
A user named Pratima called it a ‘paisa-vasool’ experience. She said, “Kya hi movie thii!!! Maja aagya!! One of the best movies of 2024 - STREE 2. Ticket thodi mehngi hai par trust me ek ek sec paisa vasool hai. Stree Vs sarkata aur beech me Akshay ka surprise.”
Another user mentioned Varun Dhawan’s cameo and wrote, “The best part of the movie was when #Bhediya came to help Stree. My #varshra babies. @Varun_dvn your presence always makes me excited. #Stree2Review is an entertaining movie. I was thrilled and excited while watching it.”
A user praised Kapoor’s performance in the movie and mentioned, “The scene where the theatre has erupted got the whistle and the loudest scream, Shraddha Kapoor you're masses favourite actress. Thank you, Amar, for giving her the superstar treatment.”
A user named Ayushi Choudhary said, “First half is a bit slow, old Jokes. Second half is better.”
Trade experts have speculated that ‘Stree 2’ will be a commercial blockbuster with a box office collection of nearly Rs 100 crore.