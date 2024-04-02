Art & Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Croons Karan Aujla’s ‘Jee Ni Lagda’, Asks Fans For Night Drive Songs

Actress Shraddha Kapoor wants to update her playlist for night drives and requested her fans to share songs with her on social media.

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she was seen crooning to the Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla’s 'Jee Ni Lagda', while she is seen on drive and sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Shraddha Kapoor's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress wrote: “Night drive ke liye... Aur aise gaane batao (For night drives… tell me more songs like this).”

She did not reveal who she was on a drive with.

On the work front, Shraddha, who is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’.

Mody is credited as the writer of films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

