'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore

'Stree 2' is a sequel to 2018 film 'Stree'. The second instalment follows the story of how headless ghost Sarkata – that abducts women, and how Stree comes to rescue them. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Stree 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee repirisng their roles from the original. The movie includes cameos from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar.