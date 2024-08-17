'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore

'Stree 2' box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer released in theatres on August 15. The film earned a humungous 60.3 crore nett in India (including paid previews on Wednesday). On day 2, the horror comedy witnessed a drop in its collections as it earned Rs 30 crore nett, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The total box office collection of 'Stree 2' stands at Rs 90.30 crore. The Amar Kaushik directorial is all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club today.
The same report also stated that 'Stree 2' had an overall Hindi occupancy of 45.31 percent on Friday. It had 1175 shows in Delhi-NCR region which witnessed 56.75 percent occupancy and in Mumbai, which had 1107 shows, the attendance was 43.5 percent.
Though 'Stree 2' is performing well, it failed to outperform this year's 'Fighter, which earned Rs 39.5 crore on its second day after its release on Republic Day (January 26). But, it is likely to surpass the lifetime collections of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's film and be the top-earning Bollywood films of 2024.
As predicted by trade experts, 'Stree 2' will have good earnings on Saturday and Sunday and will have a golden run till Monday, which is a Rakshabandhan holiday in some regions of the country. So, the film will have a bonus on Monday.
'Stree 2' is a sequel to 2018 film 'Stree'. The second instalment follows the story of how headless ghost Sarkata – that abducts women, and how Stree comes to rescue them. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Stree 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee repirisng their roles from the original. The movie includes cameos from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar.
'Stree 2' opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Celebs like Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut among others also raved the film.