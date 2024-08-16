Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ released in cinemas on Independence Day. The sequel to the 2018 hit horror comedy broke the paid preview screening record which was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ for 11 years. On social media, the movie is receiving love and praise from the audience and critics alike. On its opening day, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 54.35 crore.