Art & Entertainment

'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024

'Stree 2' has earned Rs 54.35 crore on its opening day. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Stree 2 box office collection day 1
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Stree 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ released in cinemas on Independence Day. The sequel to the 2018 hit horror comedy broke the paid preview screening record which was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ for 11 years. On social media, the movie is receiving love and praise from the audience and critics alike. On its opening day, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 54.35 crore.

As reported by Sacnilk.com, ‘Stree 2’ earned Rs 8 crore on Wednesday, August 14, with its special opening premiers. On Day 1 of its release, the film raked in Rs 46 crore which has made the total earning close to Rs 54.25 crore. With these figures, the movie has set a record for the biggest opening day grosser beating ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Fighter.’ Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ fetched Rs 95 crore in four languages, while ‘Fighter’ earned Rs 24.60 crore.

‘Stree’, back in 2018, made Rs 54.88 crore within six days of its release. These figures are expected to increase over the weekend due to Raksha Bandhan and other holidays. Trade analysts have speculated the film will make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The movie clashed with Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa’. However, the movie is being received positively by the audience because of its plot and performances. It witnessed a 75.09% occupancy in Hindi theatres.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Rao, Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their roles. This time the people of Chanderi are being terrorized by Sarkata – a headless creature – that abducts women. They seek help from Rao’s character and Kapoor’s Stree. The movie includes cameos from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao in 'Stree 2' - X
'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  2. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  3. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  5. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Jason Holder In Rescue As Windies Trail By 63 Runs After Stumps On Day 1
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  2. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  3. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  4. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
  5. Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 12-Hour Bandh In Bengal, Delhi RDAs' Protest March Today As Stir Expands; IMA's Mega Strike Tomorrow
  2. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today: Reports
  3. The Many Rapes Of India's Transgender Citizens
  4. The Freedom To Bleed Is True Independence
  5. ISRO To Launch 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota Today | Watch LIVE
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  2. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  3. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
  4. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign