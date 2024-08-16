Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree 2’ released in cinemas on Independence Day. The sequel to the 2018 hit horror comedy broke the paid preview screening record which was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ for 11 years. On social media, the movie is receiving love and praise from the audience and critics alike. On its opening day, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 54.35 crore.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, ‘Stree 2’ earned Rs 8 crore on Wednesday, August 14, with its special opening premiers. On Day 1 of its release, the film raked in Rs 46 crore which has made the total earning close to Rs 54.25 crore. With these figures, the movie has set a record for the biggest opening day grosser beating ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Fighter.’ Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ fetched Rs 95 crore in four languages, while ‘Fighter’ earned Rs 24.60 crore.
‘Stree’, back in 2018, made Rs 54.88 crore within six days of its release. These figures are expected to increase over the weekend due to Raksha Bandhan and other holidays. Trade analysts have speculated the film will make Rs 100 crore at the box office.
The movie clashed with Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa’. However, the movie is being received positively by the audience because of its plot and performances. It witnessed a 75.09% occupancy in Hindi theatres.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Rao, Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their roles. This time the people of Chanderi are being terrorized by Sarkata – a headless creature – that abducts women. They seek help from Rao’s character and Kapoor’s Stree. The movie includes cameos from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar.