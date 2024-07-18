Latest Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Asif Ali addresses the award controversy
Entertainment LIVE Update: Asif Ali's recent response to the award controversy involving Ramesh Narayan and the award dispute.
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal chose a private wedding at their Mumbai House - Here's why?
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai. The couple opted for a low-key wedding, preferring a private and personal celebration over a grand event.
Outlook Entertainment Exclusive: Why did Siddharth P Malhotra choose Junaid Khan for the movie ‘ Maharaj’?
Outlook Entertainment Exclusive: Siddharth P Malhotra wanted a famous actor for 'Maharaj' but chose Junaid Khan instead. To know the reason Read the full story
Emmy Awards LIVE Update: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List Announced
Shogun' and 'The Bear' Dominate 2024 Emmy Nominees, the nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced.