Latest Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, Today July 18: Get the latest entertainment news, celebrity updates, and trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Television, and other film industries. Check out the 2024 Emmy Awards Nominations List and an exclusive interview with Director Siddharth P Malhotra from the movie "Maharaj."

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
18 July 2024
2024 Emmy Awards
Welcome to the Outlook entertainment LIVE Update: We provide you real-time updates, breaking news, today's news updates, top headlines and breaking news stories, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Asif Ali addresses the award controversy

Entertainment LIVE Update: Asif Ali's recent response to the award controversy involving Ramesh Narayan and the award dispute.

To Know Read The Full Story

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal chose a private wedding at their Mumbai House - Here's why?

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai. The couple opted for a low-key wedding, preferring a private and personal celebration over a grand event.

Here’s a closer look at why they chose to keep their special day simple.

Outlook Entertainment Exclusive: Why did Siddharth P Malhotra choose Junaid Khan for the movie ‘ Maharaj’?

Outlook Entertainment Exclusive: Siddharth P Malhotra wanted a famous actor for 'Maharaj' but chose Junaid Khan instead. To know the reason Read the full story

Emmy Awards LIVE Update: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List Announced

Shogun' and 'The Bear' Dominate 2024 Emmy Nominees, the nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced.

Read Emmy Awards 2024 Full List here.

