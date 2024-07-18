Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcome baby girl Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have become parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, July 16. Ali and Richa announced the arrival of their first child with a joint statement.

The elated mom and dad wrote, ''We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!'' and added, ''Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! (sic)”.

We are now eagerly waiting for the new parents to reveal the face of their little one soon.

Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur 3' - Instagram
Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya Reveals The Jail Sequence In 'Mirzapur 3' Caused A Lot Of Trouble For Him; Here's Why

BY Garima Das

On Tuesday evening, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Ali. She also penned a heartfelt note and turned off the comments as she called it the most ''private'' thing.

In the pics, Richa was seen lying down on Ali and both touched the baby bump. In one pic, she was seen posing cradling her bump. The 'Heeramandi' actress captioned the pics, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika (sic)''.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha Maternity Photoshoot Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! (hamsa emoji).” She also added a Sanskrit verse towards the end of the post.

Ali and Richa announced their marriage ceremony on September 2022. The got hithced in Lucknow on October 4. The couple shared the pregnancy news in a joint post which read “1+1=3.” They captioned it as, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

We congratulate Richa and Ali on becoming parents.

