Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal grabbed eyeballs when they got married to each other last month. Unlike a lot of celebrity weddings, the couple opted for an intimate ceremony which was organized at their house in the presence of their family and friends. In a latest interview, Sonakshi Sinha revealed why she opted for a simple wedding.
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. She revealed that the couple had always wanted a simple celebration and they were clear about it. She said, “We had each other and this is something that we wanted to do for so long and we were very clear about how we wanted it to be. We wanted it to be small and intimate.”
While the couple opted for a simple wedding, their reception was a star-studded event. They organized their reception at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian which was attended by celebrities like Rekha, Salman Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. She said that she wanted her reception to be a ‘big party.’
She added, “We also wanted our reception to be one big party where everybody just has fun. I didn’t want to take any stress, so my house was an open house. Everybody was coming and going while I was getting my hair and makeup done. Friends are chilling in the wardrobe, the decor is going on, and the food is being set up. So, it was literally like an open house and that’s how I wanted my D-Day to be like. It felt so homely and beautiful. It was perfect.”
Sinha and Iqbal tied the knot in a civil ceremony on June 23. It has been reported that they first met each other at a party organized by Salman Khan. They have also shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’