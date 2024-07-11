Sonakshi Sinha Hugs Salman Khan At Her Wedding Reception, Asks Emotional Rekha Not To Cry- Watch Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception video featured several precious moments. We see the bride and the groom dancing heartily to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's songs, Sonakshi shaking a leg with celebs like Arbaaz and Anil, Honey Singh's performance, Huma giving a shoutout to the newlyweds and even Zaheer's parents grooved at the party. But the main highlights of the video was Sonakshi hugging her 'Dabangg' co-star Salman and asking Rekha not to cry as the latter turned emotional.