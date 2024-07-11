Sonakshi Sinha Hugs Salman Khan At Her Wedding Reception, Asks Emotional Rekha Not To Cry- Watch Video

Sonakshi Sinha who tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal last month, shared an unseen video from their wedding reception on Wednesday, July 10. Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted the reception on the same day of their wedding at Mumbai's Bastian. It was a star-studded affair attended by celebs like Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Arbaaz Khan among others.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception video featured several precious moments. We see the bride and the groom dancing heartily to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's songs, Sonakshi shaking a leg with celebs like Arbaaz and Anil, Honey Singh's performance, Huma giving a shoutout to the newlyweds and even Zaheer's parents grooved at the party. But the main highlights of the video was Sonakshi hugging her 'Dabangg' co-star Salman and asking Rekha not to cry as the latter turned emotional.
Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sonakshi wrote, "Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it... like we did. Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi... ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss!!! (sic)."
Have a look at the video here.
Sonakshi was in a red Banarasi silk saree and heavy jewellery for her wedding reception. She tied her hair in a sleek bun, adorned with gajra, and wore sindoor to complete her bridal look. Zaheer, on the other hand, was in a white ensemble. Both complemented each other with their outfits.
Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged wedding vows on June 23 after being in a relationship for seven years. They opted for a civil wedding attended by their families, relatives and friends. Both wore colour-coordinated outfits for their big day.
On July 10, the newlyweds attended the special screening of Sonakshi's upcoming horror comedy, 'Kakuda' which is releasing on July 12, on Zee5.