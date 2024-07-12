Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'

In an interview with Indian Express, when the 'Dahaad' actress was asked if it is challenging for actors if there is less work in mainstream films, she said, “Toh acchha hai na (It is good then)! I would like to do big roles, important roles'' and added, ''It is a good thing. Akira (2016), where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood.'' Sonakshi also said that she doesn't want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film. She said she is enjoying this phase now.