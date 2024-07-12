Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg', is no longer interested in doing ''two songs and four scenes'' in a film. She wants more solid roles now after being in the industry for 14 years. In an interview, she said she is open to do work in different genres.
In an interview with Indian Express, when the 'Dahaad' actress was asked if it is challenging for actors if there is less work in mainstream films, she said, “Toh acchha hai na (It is good then)! I would like to do big roles, important roles'' and added, ''It is a good thing. Akira (2016), where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood.'' Sonakshi also said that she doesn't want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film. She said she is enjoying this phase now.
Sonakshi's latest release is Zee5's 'Kakuda'. Talking about the film, the actress said she found it a fun read and was very much entertained while reading the script. She admitted she doesn't like horror films but there was humour in it. The 37-year-old actress said that director Aditya Sarpotdar understands the genre very well and has a fantastic grasp on it. ''He kind of knows where to scare people, where to make them laugh, the punches, the beats, he gets it bang on,'' she added.
Sonakshi further said it was pleasure to work on the genre for the first time with a director like Aditya and she had a blast. ''It was me stepping out of my comfort zone, trying out something I hadn’t done before. I’d love to do it again because it was so much fun,'' she said.
Sonakshi recently got married to Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony with family and close ones in attendance. It was followed by a reception at Mumbai's Bastian.