Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'

Sonakshi Sinha said she is open to do work in different genres and wants to focus big and important roles.

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha wants to do big and important roles Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg', is no longer interested in doing ''two songs and four scenes'' in a film. She wants more solid roles now after being in the industry for 14 years. In an interview, she said she is open to do work in different genres.

In an interview with Indian Express, when the 'Dahaad' actress was asked if it is challenging for actors if there is less work in mainstream films, she said, “Toh acchha hai na (It is good then)! I would like to do big roles, important roles'' and added, ''It is a good thing. Akira (2016), where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood.'' Sonakshi also said that she doesn't want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film. She said she is enjoying this phase now.

Sonakshi's latest release is Zee5's 'Kakuda'. Talking about the film, the actress said she found it a fun read and was very much entertained while reading the script. She admitted she doesn't like horror films but there was humour in it. The 37-year-old actress said that director Aditya Sarpotdar understands the genre very well and has a fantastic grasp on it. ''He kind of knows where to scare people, where to make them laugh, the punches, the beats, he gets it bang on,'' she added.

Sonakshi further said it was pleasure to work on the genre for the first time with a director like Aditya and she had a blast. ''It was me stepping out of my comfort zone, trying out something I hadn’t done before. I’d love to do it again because it was so much fun,'' she said.

Sonakshi recently got married to Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony with family and close ones in attendance. It was followed by a reception at Mumbai's Bastian.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  2. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  2. Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach
  3. Deep Dive | Ep 16 | HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH?
  4. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: All 274 MLAs Cast Their Votes Day After Hotel Hustle; Counting To Begin At 5 PM
  5. 'Farmers Are Also Citizens': SC Raps Haryana Govt For Closing Shambhu Border, Directs To Open It And Regulate
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  3. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Are You Sure?!' Trailer: BTS' Jimin And Jungkook Embark On A Spontaneous Journey In This Travel Series
  5. Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
US News
  1. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  2. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
World News
  1. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered? NASA’s Hubble Makes Surprising Find
  4. Solomon Islands And China Are Strengthening Ties In A Worrying Move For US And Its Pacific Allies
  5. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Push For Winning War Against Russia To Stoltenberg's Last Stint | Key Takeaways
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report