Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared a string of candid pictures from her wedding day. She shared stories behind every picture with a heartfelt note.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hear voice note sent by Shah Rukh Khan at their wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha seems to be not over her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. They tied the knot in a civil wedding in presence of their families, friends and close ones. The wedding was followed by a grand reception at Mumbai's Bastian on the same day. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been sharing glimpses from their wedding on social media. On Tuesday, the 'Dabangg' actress shared a string of candid pictures from her big day. She shared stories behind every picture with a heartfelt note.

In one of the pics, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen hearing a voice note which was from none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sonakshi described it the “highlight of Zaheer’s day.”

Sonakshi captioned her post, “A wedding can be chaotic… but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever ❤️”

For the first two photos, the actress wrote, “Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper ❤️”

For the third and fourth photos, she wrote, “Pic 3&4: hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since theres too much peace in the process… of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh 😂”

Describing the fifth pic, she wrote, “Pic 5: listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day… i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero’s day 😂😂”

Sonakshi also revealed that she teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor. “Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!!”, she wrote.

Have a look at the pics of Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 after dating for seven years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Troops Eye Series Lead; Playing XIs And Toss Soon
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Skipper Braithwate Opens With Debutant Mikyle Louis As England Bowl First
  5. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France: From Lamine Yamal's History To Kylian Mbappe's Blues - Talking Points From First Semi-Final
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final 2 Preview: Los Cafeteros' Streak Vs La Celeste's Dream - What's Next?
  3. Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal Data Dive: Spain Hand Baton To Yamal, Olmo Emulates Roja Great
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA: Mbappe Admits He Failed At Euro 2024 As France Suffer Semi-final Heartache
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Using Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  3. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  4. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  5. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
US News
  1. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
World News
  1. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  2. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  3. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row