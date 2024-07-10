Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha seems to be not over her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. They tied the knot in a civil wedding in presence of their families, friends and close ones. The wedding was followed by a grand reception at Mumbai's Bastian on the same day. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been sharing glimpses from their wedding on social media. On Tuesday, the 'Dabangg' actress shared a string of candid pictures from her big day. She shared stories behind every picture with a heartfelt note.
In one of the pics, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen hearing a voice note which was from none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sonakshi described it the “highlight of Zaheer’s day.”
Sonakshi captioned her post, “A wedding can be chaotic… but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever ❤️”
For the first two photos, the actress wrote, “Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper ❤️”
For the third and fourth photos, she wrote, “Pic 3&4: hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since theres too much peace in the process… of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh 😂”
Describing the fifth pic, she wrote, “Pic 5: listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day… i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero’s day 😂😂”
Sonakshi also revealed that she teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor. “Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!!”, she wrote.
Have a look at the pics of Sonakshi and Zaheer.
Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 after dating for seven years.