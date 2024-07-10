Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha seems to be not over her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. They tied the knot in a civil wedding in presence of their families, friends and close ones. The wedding was followed by a grand reception at Mumbai's Bastian on the same day. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been sharing glimpses from their wedding on social media. On Tuesday, the 'Dabangg' actress shared a string of candid pictures from her big day. She shared stories behind every picture with a heartfelt note.