Hollywood

Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside

American dream pop band, Cigarettes After Sex, is all set to return to India. The band will perform in three Indian cities next year.

Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After wowing the audience with their performance at Lollapalooza India 2023, American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex is all set to return to India once again. The band has announced the India leg of their upcoming tour - X’s World Tour. They are set to perform in three Indian cities in 2025 and they have announced the schedule.

The X’s World Tour will kickstart following the launch of their new album – X’s. The new album has already become the talk of the town upon its release. With 10 songs, the album celebrates their signature dream pop style which includes a mix of 90s pop and 70s dance music. The India leg of the tour will start from Delhi NCR which will be followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

When will Cigarettes After Sex perform in India?

The pop band will perform in Gurugram on January 24. After Gurugram, they will perform in Mumbai on January 25 and in Bengaluru on January 28. The venues have not been announced as of now. The tickets will go live on BookMyShow from July 19, 12 PM onwards.

Who all comprise of Cigarettes After Sex?

The band was formed in El Paso, Texas, in 2008. The band comprises Greg Gonzalez who is the founder, lead vocalist, and guitarist. Apart from Gonzalez, the band also includes Randall Miller who is in charge of the bass, and Jacob Tomsky who heads the drums.

What songs are Cigarettes After Sex popular for?

The band became a global phenomenon after their song ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby’ broke the internet in 2012. The band has sung popular songs such as ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sweet’ and ‘K’ to name a few.

What is Cigarettes After Sex's new album all about?

The band released their third album – X’s – on July 12, 2024. In a statement, he said, “I have to confront everything I went through, that’s just how I make peace. These are like photographs, and if I write a song then it’ll always be dear to me, and yes, it’s painful that it’s gone, but I’m just so f****** lucky I had that ever.” Gonzalez had mentioned that the album stems from a past relationship that spanned four years.

