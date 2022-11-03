Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons And Cigarettes After Sex To Perform At Lollapalooza India 2023

Lollapalooza 2023 Line-Up
Lollapalooza 2023 Line-Up Instagram

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 11:50 am

As the popular global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its debut in India in January 2023, popular names such as AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and Cigarrettes After Sex would be seen performing. 

Taking stage are the meteoric music giants Imagine Dragons and indie rock legends and global headliners making their India debut. The Strokes who will headline the inaugural festival, while American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, will also perform at Lollapalooza India 2023 in its debut edition for the Asian continent.

Over 40 artists, four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture.

Other names that are all set to perform include Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa, Aadya - for an unforgettable start to 2023 in the Asian subcontinent.

Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. It brings its multi-genre music experience along with its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music to Indian shores in a two-day musical extravaganza at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in the heart of Mumbai on January 28-29.

BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Art & Entertainment Lollapalooza Lollapalooza 2023 Lollapalooza India Debut Global Music Festival AP Dhillon Imagine Dragons Cigarettes After Sex Prateek Kuhad Diplo Musicians Music Festival Mumbai
