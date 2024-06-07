Saloni Batra Relished 'Delicious Delhi Food' And Playing Pranks With Cast Of 'Gaanth'

Sharing her experience with the team, Saloni said, "I felt truly blessed to have such an amazing team to work with. Each person was an expert in their craft, which made working behind the camera an absolute breeze." "Our team shared a wonderful camaraderie; we would often joke around, talk about various topics, and play pranks on each other. The joy of our work was complemented by the simple pleasures we shared, like relishing delicious Delhi food together and unwinding after pack-ups," shared Saloni, who featured in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.