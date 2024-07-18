With three seasons, ‘The Boys’ is one of the most watched shows on Amazon Prime Video. The latest season of this satirical superhero drama was released in June. After releasing the first three episodes of ‘The Boys 4’, the makers have decided to release new episodes on the OTT giant every Thursday. The eighth and final episode of the season was released today. The seven episodes have broken the internet upon its release. Before you watch the season finale, here’s all that you need to know about ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8.’