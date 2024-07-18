With three seasons, ‘The Boys’ is one of the most watched shows on Amazon Prime Video. The latest season of this satirical superhero drama was released in June. After releasing the first three episodes of ‘The Boys 4’, the makers have decided to release new episodes on the OTT giant every Thursday. The eighth and final episode of the season was released today. The seven episodes have broken the internet upon its release. Before you watch the season finale, here’s all that you need to know about ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8.’
When and where to watch ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8’ in India?
Indian fans of the series can catch the season finale on OTT. ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 18 onwards. The episode was dropped by the makers at 12:30 PM.
What is the plot of ‘The Boys 4’?
The fourth season revolves majorly around Victoria Neuman, Homelander, and Butcher. Neuman nears the Oval Office under Homelander’s influence who is seen tightening his grip on power. Butcher, facing his final months, has lost Becca’s son and his role as The Boys' leader. This has left the team disillusioned and directionless. The team tries to find ways to stick together and work as one to save the world before time runs out.
What to expect from ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8’?
‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8’ will revolve around the shapeshifter as he plans to eliminate Singer. Viewers can expect the episode to highlight Annie’s attempts to rejoin The Boys and get rid of the impending doom. However, the crucial question is: Can The Boys protect Singer from Homelander and his shapeshifting assassin? remains unanswered.
What is the title of ‘The Boys Season 4 Episode 8’?
The finale episode has been titled ‘Assassination Run.’
Who are the prominent cast of ‘The Boys Season 4’?
The fourth season stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti in key roles. It also introduces Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in interesting roles.